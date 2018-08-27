The global automotive retreaded tires market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 7.71 billion by 2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the cost advantages of retreaded tires. The global automotive retreaded tires market is growing owing to numerous advantages associated with the use of such tires. These advantages are both functional and cost-related, and therefore they find high adoption in commercial vehicles, especially HCVs.

This market research report on the global automotive retreaded tires market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of advanced tire retreading process and technologies as one of the key emerging trends in the global automotive retreaded tires market:

Global automotive retreaded tires market: Development of advanced tire retreading process and technologies

Retreaded tires are increasingly finding penetration in the commercial vehicle market, and the improved retread designs are helping to drive the growth momentum of the market. The combination of advanced retreading technologies, processes, and government regulations are driving major challenges in the global automotive retreaded tires market.

"The conventional tire retreading technology involves buffing the worn-out tire to remove the old tread, and then applying solvent-based cement on the tire surface to fix new retread. This solvent-based cement involves volatile organic compounds that present various environmental and health hazards," says a senior market research analyst at Technavio.

Global automotive retreaded tires market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive retreaded tires market by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 45%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there will be a decrease in its market share of nearly 5%.

