The global industrial communication market in the automotive industry is expected to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing importance of real-time data analysis. The incorporation of industrial wireless protocols and introduction of product tagging technologies have increased the availability of large volumes of information in the automotive industries. The complexity of manufacturing operations has increased due to the high production rate and increasing product mix.

This market research report on the global industrial communication market in the automotive industry also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the virtualization in industrial automation as one of the key emerging trends in the global industrial communication market in the automotive industry:

Global industrial communication market in the automotive industry: Virtualization in industrial automation

Virtualization is a technology, which makes use of software to create multiple, stimulating environments from a single hardware system. A hypervisor is a system, which allows the splitting of one system into separate and secure environments known as virtual machines (VM). Each VM on a physical server exists within its container.

"The hypervisor manages basic services, which are necessary to host applications and their guest operating systems. Thus, instead of having multiple servers with different operating systems, a single physical server is used on which the hypervisor is implemented directly to create a virtual environment," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automation.

Global industrial communication market in the automotive industry: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global industrial communication market in the automotive industry by protocol (industrial Ethernet, fieldbus, and wireless) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

EMEA led the market in 2017 with more than 36% of the market share, followed by APAC and the Americas respectively. The APAC region is anticipated to post the highest growth during the forecast period.

