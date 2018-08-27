The global light management system market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 14% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005408/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global light management system market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing adoption of energy-efficient light sources. The rising awareness regarding energy crisis has led to an increase in the adoption of light management systems. Lighting requires a high amount of energy. Therefore, there is a requirement of efficient light sources and controls, which can reduce energy consumption.

This market research report on the global light management system market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the rise in home automation as one of the key emerging trends in the global light management system market:

Global light management system market: Rise in home automation

Home automation systems control the lighting, entertainment systems, appliances, and climate of a building. Additionally, they may include home security systems such as access control and alarm systems. Owing to factors including substantial advances in the IoT industry, the preference of smart homes will increase, fueling the adoption of home automation systems.

"Light management systems play an important role in smart homes. Sensor-based automated control systems have sensors, which are usually used to control lighting depending on room occupancy and the levels of ambient light," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on semiconductor equipment.

Global light management system market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global light management system market by end-user (residential and commercial), by type (analog light management systems and digital light management systems), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The residential segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 57% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with approximately 46% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The market share of the Americas is anticipated to increase by almost 2% by 2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005408/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com