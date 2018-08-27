Technavio analysts forecast the global embedded die packaging market to grow at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period.

The increasing interest in MEMS is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global embedded die packaging market 2018-2022. Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) are miniaturized mechanical and electronic components that are manufactured through micromachining processes. The dimensions of MEMS devices can vary from 1 micron to several millimeters. The growing focus on integrating advanced technologies in their devices by mobile computing manufacturers is leading to the growth of the global MEMS market.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global embedded die packaging market is the growing miniaturization of devices:

Global embedded die packaging market: Growing miniaturization of devices

The rise in demand for miniaturized electronic components is being witnessed in several sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, and others. This drives the demand for embedded die packaging due to the miniaturization of electronic circuits in electronic devices.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on semiconductor equipment, "Embedded die packaging can be used across various applications as it ensures smaller sized IC packages. The use of embedded die technology has been increasing owing to features such as better functionality and efficiency of the electronic circuit, reduced size, improved signal inductance, higher reliability, and high signal density."

Global embedded die packaging market: Segmentation analysis

The global embedded die packaging market research report provides market segmentation by application (consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

APAC held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 69% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA, respectively. The market share occupied by the APAC region is expected to increase by almost 4% by 2022.

