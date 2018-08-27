The global 3D printing market in the education sector 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 20% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is rapid development in 3D printing technology. 3D printing technology made rapid strides in the education industry in 2017. Vendors are launching 3D printing products and services specifically suited for education requirements and are focusing particularly on aligning 3D printing functionalities to education curriculum at K-12 level, especially for STEM subjects.

This market research report on the global 3D printing market in the education sector 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the cloud-based platforms for 3D printers as one of the key emerging trends in the global 3D printing market in the education sector:

Global 3D printing market in the education sector: Cloud-based platforms for 3D printers

With the growth of technology, 3D printing manufacturers are enabling their products with Wi-Fi connectivity and cloud compatibility. Cloud compatibility for 3D printers brings in a variety of benefits such as wireless software upgrades, scalability, easier file access, and one-click printing without the need to download and slide Standard Tessellation Language (STL) files. Cloud-based platforms ensure easier, effective distribution of content and enhance software functionalities.

"Major vendors in the 3D printing market in the education sector such as Materialise and Marketbot offer cloud-based 3D printing devices and software systems. The introduction of cloud-based platforms for 3D printing devices will help in the efficient management of 3D printers in classrooms and significant cost reductions. The distribution of software, training materials, and updates through the cloud will significantly lower the operating costs for educational institutions," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on education technology.

Global 3D printing market in the education sector: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global 3D printing market in the education sector by end-user (higher education and Pre-K12), by product (3D printing services and 3D printers), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of around 40%, followed by APAC and EMEA, respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period.

