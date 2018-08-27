The global G.fast chipset market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 115% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

One of the key factors driving the growth of the market is the presence of deployment issues in fiber optics. The deployment of fiber optics is highly dependent on the geography. Mountains, terrains, and other geological structures can impede the deployment of fiber optics. Engineering challenges, including space constraints and multiple cable networks, lead to an increase in the installation time and the cost of the project.

This market research report on the global G.fast chipset market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rise in home automation as one of the key emerging trends in the global G.fast chipset market:

Global G.fast chipset market: Home automation

Home automation encompasses the integration of wireless communication technologies that allow many smart devices within a home to be interconnected. The smart devices are connected to mobile computing such as smartphones and tablets to provide real-time information to a user. G.fast-integrated broadband solutions provide data speeds up to 1Gbps.

"The global smart home market is expected to grow to around USD 153 billion by 2021. This growth in the smart home automation market is expected to lead to an increase in the demand for high-internet speeds to facilitate the deployment of smart home automation solutions," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on semiconductor equipment.

Global G.fast chipset market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global G.fast chipset market by end-user (residential and enterprise/commercial) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The residential segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 86% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with close to 54% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The APAC region will project the highest growth during the forecast period.

