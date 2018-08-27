Trades under symbols MRNTY and MRNTF

The Medicrea Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572 ALMED), pioneering the transformation of spinal surgeries through Artificial Intelligence, predictive modeling and patient specific implants with its UNiD ASI technologies, announced today that the Company will begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the tickers "MRNTY" and "MRNTF" on Tuesday, the 28th of August, 2018.

"Being qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market in the U.S. is a great opportunity for Medicrea as well as for institutional and individual investors looking for a transformational medical device company. We believe that our proprietary patient-specific UNiD ASI (Adaptive Spine Intelligence) technology will become standard of care across the spine industry over the coming years and that it will replace the current approach, which requires manual implant manipulation and selection from a limited range that is not tailored to individual patients or surgeons," stated Denys Sournac, Chief Executive Officer of Medicrea.

"The U.S. is an important market for Medicrea's UNiD ASI platform as it represents the largest global market for spinal surgery and represents a key growth area with the Company's largest subsidiary based in New York City. As we continue to drive Medicrea's technology adoption in the U.S., we want U.S. investors to have a simple and efficient way to invest in Medicrea. Joining OTCQX will complement our European listing on EURONEXT Growth Paris, providing additional opportunities for liquidity to the global investment community," expanded Mr. Sournac.

The Company will trade under two separate tickers, MRNTY, which will represent the Company's American Depository Receipts ("ADR") and MRNTF, which will represent the Company's ordinary shares. Each ADR represents one share of the Company's ordinary shares. Investors will have the opportunity to purchase in dollars either ADR or ordinary shares.

"We are excited to welcome Medicrea to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Trading on the OTCQX Market will give Medicrea the opportunity to increase visibility within the U.S. and grow its investor base. Historically, international companies who trade on OTCQX have both increased the number of U.S.-based investors and improved trading volume in their home market, providing a benefit for investors in the U.S. and in their domestic markets."

About Medicrea (www.medicrea.com

Through the lens of predictive medicine, Medicrea leverages its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning technologies supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data. The Company is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room.

Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, Medicrea is a Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME) with 200 employees worldwide, which includes 50 who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D-printed titanium patient-specific implants.

For further information, please visit: Medicrea.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, OTC Markets Group connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. OTC Markets Group enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

Connect with Medicrea:

