sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,529 Euro		+0,013
+2,52 %
WKN: 938439 ISIN: IT0001008876 Ticker-Symbol: RO9 
Aktie:
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AS ROMA SPA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AS ROMA SPA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,547
0,617
18:32
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AS ROMA SPA
AS ROMA SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AS ROMA SPA0,529+2,52 %