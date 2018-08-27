TransPerfect Division Brings Game-Changing Technology to Media and Entertainment

Translations.com, the world's largest provider of translation and enterprise localization technology solutions for global business, today announced that it has been selected by Love Nature 4K, a commercial-free, family-friendly wildlife and nature television channel, to support its launch on KPN in the Netherlands with Dutch subtitles powered by Translations.com's artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Translations.com's technology-enabled solutions for voiceover and subtitling introduce AI-powered tools that help content developers and owners more effectively reach international audiences. These solutions were developed by taking the company's industry-leading GlobalLink technology and applying it to the media and entertainment space at the direction of a highly skilled team of media and AI experts.

"We partnered with Translations.com because they provided us with a solution that allows us to not only service our consumers with high-quality Dutch subtitles, but also makes us the first linear channel in Europe to use AI technology for media localization," said Ward Platt, CEO, Kids Global Networks, Blue Ant Media.

Phil Shawe, President and CEO of Translations.com, added, "We are honored to have the opportunity to partner with Love Nature 4K on their launch and spearhead the introduction of AI into the media localization workflow. Subtitling powered by AI is the first of many technology-driven transformations that we will be announcing in the coming months, and I'm excited for what these new developments will do for the world of media and entertainment."

About Translations.com

Translations.com is the world's largest provider of enterprise localization services and technology solutions. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, Translations.com offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 4,000 global organizations employ Translations.com's GlobalLink Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. Translations.com is part of the TransPerfect family of companies, with global headquarters in New York and regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.translations.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language services and technology solutionsfor global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 4,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

About Love Nature

Love Nature, a Blue Ant Media and Smithsonian Networks joint venture, creates and distributes the largest library of 4K wildlife and nature content in the world. Love Nature is available on linear television internationally and via streaming video in 60+ countries worldwide. Lovenature.com

