Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, GmbH announced today that Yeo Meng Wong has been appointed Senior Vice President General Manager, Asia Pacific Treaty Reinsurance Division, effective immediately. He will report to Kevin Marine, President and Chief Underwriting Officer, Allied World Re.

Mr. Marine said, "Asia-Pacific continues to be a key region for Allied World Re's profit goals and objectives and Yeo Meng's experience will help us to further profitably penetrate this important region. He will continue to manage our underwriting unit and now be responsible for all day-to-day operations in Singapore. We are confident he will continue to deliver upon our brand promise of offering robust reinsurance programs and superior service to our customers and trading partners in the region."

Mr. Wong joined Allied World Re in 2010. He started as Assistant Vice President, International Treaty based in Singapore. Prior to joining Allied World Re, Yeo Meng held senior positions at Aon Benfield, including Strategic Head of Takaful, APAC and Senior Manager. Earlier in his career, he was Property and Engineering Underwriter and Senior Risk Manager at Swiss Reinsurance Company. Mr. Wong has a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Christian Brothers University and a Master in Business Administration in Finance from University Putra Malaysia.

About Allied World

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, GmbH, through its subsidiaries, is a global provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. We operate under the brand Allied World and have supported clients, cedents and trading partners with thoughtful service and meaningful coverages since 2001. We are a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, and we benefit from a worldwide network of affiliated entities that allow us to think and respond in non-traditional ways. Our capital base is strong, our solutions anticipate rather than react to changing trends, and our teams are focused on establishing long-term relationships that are mutually beneficial. Learn more about how we can help you manage your risk by visiting: Web: www.awac.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/alliedworld | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-world

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005466/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings

Faye Cook, +1-441-278-5406

Senior Vice President, Marketing Communications

Faye.Cook@awac.com