ObsEva SA to Participate in September Investor Conferences

The Rodman & Renshaw 20 th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place in New York September 4-6, 2018. ObsEva will be presenting on Wednesday September 5, 2018, at 5:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

BioCentury's 25 th Annual NewsMakers in the Biotech Industry Conference taking place in New York on Friday September 7, 2018. ObsEva will be presenting on Friday September 7, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced that Company Management will be participating in the investor conferences listed below.

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving IVF outcomes. ObsEva is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSN".

