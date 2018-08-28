Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA -- August 28, 2018 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced that Company Management will be participating in the investor conferences listed below. -- The Rodman & Renshaw 20th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place in New York September 4-6, 2018. ObsEva will be presenting on Wednesday September 5, 2018, at 5:05 p.m. Eastern Time. -- The Baird 2018 Global Healthcare Conference taking place in New York on September 5-6, 2018. ObsEva will be presenting on Thursday September 6, 2018, at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time. -- BioCentury's 25th Annual NewsMakers in the Biotech Industry Conference taking place in New York on Friday September 7, 2018. ObsEva will be presenting on Friday September 7, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. -- Investora 6th Swiss Small and Mid-Cap Conference taking place in Zürich on September 26-27, 2018. ObsEva will be presenting on Thursday September 27, 2018, at 4.15 p.m. Central Eastern Summer Time. Rodman & Renshaw and Baird presentation webcasts will be available in the "Investors" section of ObsEva's website https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=AVcTnqVKAmDuqD5ksQDl8qUwRgPF3tCI4BxuOmI7Slu2-uUd-UTNnTQwhb2hGGYMmpjzwqX3z4Pk_M9Qnwz1Ag== www.ObsEva.com. About ObsEva ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving IVF outcomes. ObsEva is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSN". For more information, please visit https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=AVcTnqVKAmDuqD5ksQDl8llMJ_giOTH0r4rIliyyPUy1_NKkc069HdCVEhbxXzCKFTmK4gIiApCn-03NPia3LA== www.ObsEva.com. ### For further information, please contact: Media Contact Switzerland and Europe: Christophe Lamps Dynamics Group https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=SOneWFlpz9s2mnFXn7wF8Eq3n62HrfY7-eYI9tDMBIYclTJKy74TbssBUYI66l3KawL5sE-MCjcXe87LuyTFINubXMrYn5AAw_VOqTSNoPI= cla@dynamicsgroup.ch +41 22 308 6220 Office +41 79 476 26 87 Mobile Media Contact U.S.: Marion Janic RooneyPartners LLC https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=BQFvAgc0YwtJ9ldqkWyfjEdaD6kDx-MSDLDPIY6eFWHkcb3ib_FIvyKnQFJSRDMKDK1weFv8wrerOPmWjG4gohs6VN527Puk0TgyNzyz2qg= mjanic@rooneyco.com +1 212-223-4017 CEO Office Contact: Shauna Dillon https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=8ha1X01q7hxIwnt4VtRU8E6cX5GosjVCsffD3sjx3QfzZLeajqQoGBwY_7XNiPDMRgdpLuZuXXdECXoExebESVb802K2JaoqzOGAx7TBkJM= Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch +41 22 552 1550 Investor Contact: Mario Corso Senior Director, Investor Relations https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=3-SZjdTWzAGuLbDqHEqK93HCGYeLTMXL10CJqP-D1B1FOy5TP0UIUjK9oa9WqXD8mmMD4FqnP4YahQM0L3LODePbbjUzpoZPZvL3nWV7sz8= mario.corso@obseva.com +1 857 972 9347 Office +1 781 366 5726 Mobile Attachment -- Press Release https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/00a180bb-e60c-40e8-9e4c-67bbee7e5176

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 28, 2018 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)