Avance Gas Holding Ltd- Reports Unaudited Results for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2018

BERMUDA, 28 August 2018 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AVANCE) today reported unaudited results for the second quarter and first half of 2018.

HIGHLIGHTS

Q2 2018 was impacted by weaker US LPG exports and deliveries of new tonnage to the global fleet:

The average time charter equivalent (TCE) rate for the fleet was $7,711/day, down from $12,637/day in Q1 2018.

TCE earnings for Q2 2018 were $9.3 million, down from $14.5 million in Q1 2018.

Daily operating expenses (OPEX) were $7,967/day, up from $7,408/day in Q1 2018. First half 2018 OPEX was $7,689/day.

A&G expenses were $1.3 million or $991/day in Q1 2018. First half 2018 A&G expenses were $954/day.

A net loss of $19.3 million in Q2 2018, compared with a net loss of $12.3 million in Q1 2018.

Avance Gas' available liquidity at quarter end was $81.2 million, consisting of available undrawn revolving credit facilities of $25 million and the company's cash balance of $56.2 million.

The VLGC freight market has been suffering from the large newbuilding program over the past 2.5 years, with 70 ships delivered into the fleet. Although global seaborne LPG trade has been growing in the period, it has not been enough to fully employ the increasing fleet.

Seven out of the ten ships scheduled for delivery in 2018 were delivered during Q1. The low February US export combined with seasonally low trading activity in the Middle-East in Q1 resulted in a build-up of excess shipping capacity going into Q2. In Mid-April we saw this years' lowest quotation of the Baltic VLGC index (US$/ton for a voyage from Middle East to Far East) at US$19.9, giving only marginal revenue to shipowners. Since then, the Baltic index has more than doubled and is quoted at above US$40/ton by mid-August.

Taking into account seasonal variations, the Middle-East VLGC export has been stable with 19.2 million tons or 65 cargoes per month in first half 2018 (Q1: 63 and Q2: 68), and 17.7 million tons or 61 cargoes per month in first half 2017. The US Gulf and US East Coast VLGC export was 12.6 million tons, or 47 cargoes per month in first half 2018, compared to 12.3 million tons or, or 45 cargoes in first half 2017. February was exceptionally low with only 38 US cargoes loaded. Exports in Q2 2018 was 48 cargoes per month compared to 42 cargoes in Q2 2017. The US summer export level has been higher than in the last two-three years, supporting improvement in tonnage demand and freight rates into second half 2018.

Avance Gas' average TCE in first half 2018 was $10,113/day, compared with the Avance Gas Spot Index (30-days adjusted) of $7,980/day.

The full report and interim financial statements are attached to this press release.

