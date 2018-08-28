Versive Partners with CyberQ Group to Extend Reach into Europe and Asia

SEATTLE, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Versive, Inc. today announced it has signed a partnership with CyberQ Group, a UK-based cybersecurity services provider with offices in Europe and Asia. The partnership will accelerate adoption of Versive's innovative technology across these geographies.

Security services providers serve a critical role in helping companies address the ever-evolving threat landscape. Customers of CyberQ Group rely on the company's expertise when determining which tools are best amidst many similar-sounding cybersecurity vendors.

These customers can have confidence that the Versive Security Engine (VSE) has been rigorously vetted as a technology that can dramatically strengthen their security posture:

CyberQ Group helps its clients select the right mix of IT security solutions, services and products, such as VSE, to improve overall business resilience and operate more successfully in an increasingly connected world. A recognized innovator: CyberQ Group clients will now have access to VSE's leading-edge technology, which has been recognized for the past two consecutive years on CB Insights' prestigious AI 100 list of the most promising, privately-held artificial intelligence companies. Versive was also named to the 2017 SINET 16 Innovators list, a designation given to innovative and compelling emerging cybersecurity companies.

Joe Polverari, CEO, Versive, said: "Cybersecurity is a global issue that only grows more challenging as cyber threat actors devise more sophisticated attacks. The Versive Security Engine was designed to work across any network environment, regardless of the attack vectors or techniques, because it automatically identifies the underlying behaviors core to an adversary's mission. We are excited to partner with CyberQ and leverage their experience and expertise to open new markets."

Chris Woods, founder and CEO of CyberQ Group, said: "As an international award-winning services provider, we have many clients with sophisticated requirements. We are always looking for revolutionary security solutions to enhance our existing Advanced Security Operation Centre and our partnership with Versive further enables that goal. Our customers will now have access to Versive's cutting-edge technology in order to monitor and protect their network, and our experts will ensure a smooth integration into their existing security stack to protect against sophisticated threats."

About Versive

Versive helps organisations focus on the cybersecurity threats that really matter. The Versive Security Engine discovers and makes sense of ongoing adversary campaigns inside corporate networks, instead of filling dashboards with hundreds of alerts. Our less-is-more approach generates about five high-fidelity ThreatCases per week by automating security expertise and understanding normal network behavior through machine learning. Versive has been recognised on CB Insights' prestigious AI 100 list of the most promising, privately held artificial intelligence companies for the past two years, and as a 2017 SINET 16 Innovator, a designation given to innovative and compelling emerging cybersecurity companies. To learn more, please visit www.versive.com.

About CyberQ Group

CyberQ is an award-winning UK-based cyber security services provider with a global reach, having offices in Europe and Asia. The core team consists of highly experienced cyber and risk professionals whom are experts in the subject matter, assisting clients to select the right mix of IT security solutions, services and products to improve overall business resilience. https://cyberqgroup.com/

