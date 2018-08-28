OL GROUPE: OL GROUPE: PRESS RELEASE



Lyon, 27 August 2018



Olympique Lyonnais has noted the decision of the UEFA's disciplinary body to sanction the Club for the OL - CSKA Moscow match last season, including the order to play one Champions League game behind closed doors this season, with a second closed-doors match deferred for a probationary period of two years. The Club will use every avenue of appeal, as permitted by law, as soon as it receives the reasoning behind the UEFA's decision.

Furthermore, Olympique Lyonnais notes that on 10 August 2018, the CAS, to which the OL appealed following the UEFA's sanctions against the Club and the incidents that occurred during the match against Besiktas, reduced the probationary period from two years to 15 months, in connection with an exclusion from all European competitions. In light of this decision, the period of probation has now expired, and the final sanction has been served.





