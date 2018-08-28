Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2018) - Canadian strategic metals company Chimata Gold Corp. (CSE: CAT) ("Chimata" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its drilling program and release of Li2O assay results and it is on track to complete a maiden NI 43-10 Resource Statement at its Kamativi Tailings Lithium Project in Zimbabwe.

High grade Li2O intercepts include:

· Hole KT 99: Length15.00m @ 1.07% Li2O

· Hole KT 98A: Length21.70m @ 0.94% Li2O

· Hole KT 108: Length14.30m @ 0.91% Li2O

· Hole KT 101: Length24.00m @ 0.89% Li2O

· Hole KT 108A: Length23.46m @ 0.87% Li2O

· Hole KT 101A: Length28.50m @ 0.87% Li2O

· Hole KT 107: Length17.40m @ 0.86% Li2O

· Hole KT 99A: Length31.50m @ 0.86% Li2O

Resource Drilling Program

The Company is pleased to announce the completion of its initial drilling program at the Kamativi Tailings Lithium Project (the "Project"). The drilling program comprised a total of 114 holes nominally spaced on a 100 x 100m grid pattern drilled vertically through the historic surface tailings facility at the dormant Kamativi Tin Mine, Kamativi, Zimbabwe. The total meters drilled during this program amounted to 1,865m. The results of the individual hole depths declared, reinforce the Company's belief and expectation of volume of tailings contained at the tailings storage facility. For details of hole depth refer to Table 1 found in Appendix B.

The Company collected samples for assay throughout the drill campaign. A total of 1,261 samples were taken during the program. The Company is pleased to announce that all assays have been exported to SGS South Africa (Pty) Ltd. All assaying and laboratory analysis has been completed and full intersections with results to date are provided in Table 2 of Appendix C. (...more)

To Read The Entire News Release Please Follow This Link Below:

http://chimatagoldcorp.com/chimata-gold-corp-completes-planned-drilling-activities-and-announces-initial-li2o-assays-at-kamativi-tailings-lithium-project/

Steve Cozine

604-674-3145

steve.cozine@chimatagoldcorp.com