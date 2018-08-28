The portable air humidifier and dehumidifier market in the US 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005437/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the portable air humidifier and dehumidifier market in the US from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization. The vendors in the market are focusing on product innovation and portfolio extension to gain competence and market share. Thus, the continuous product innovation based on technology and features is common in the market and will drive the demand for air humidifiers and dehumidifiers in the US. With such innovations, vendors also focus on their pricing strategy to enhance profit margins.

This market research report on the portable air humidifier and dehumidifier market in the US 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the integration of smart connectivity as one of the key emerging trends in the portable air humidifier and dehumidifier market in the US:

Portable air humidifier and dehumidifier market in the US: Integration of smart connectivity

The adoption of small home appliances drives the demand for portable air humidifiers and dehumidifiers in the US. The preference for user-friendly machines with many features, aesthetics, and smart portable air humidifiers and dehumidifiers is increasing. For instance, Frigidaire, one of the most prominent vendors, launched a smart dehumidifier called Frigidaire Gallery Comfort Connect 70-pint Dehumidifier.

"These smart humidifiers and dehumidifiers are equipped with multiple features that enhance the comfort of users. These features include integration of energy star certification, hassle-free maintenance, alert system, enhanced safety concerns, remote control, functionality, and safety. Such advantages over conventional appliances will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on home, kitchen, and large appliances.

Portable air humidifier and dehumidifier market in the US: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the portable air humidifier and dehumidifier market in the US by product (portable air humidifier and portable air dehumidifier).

The portable air humidifier led the market in 2017 with a market share of 73%. The segment is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005437/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com