MAG Interactive's Paint Hit Racks Up 15 Million Downloads

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Swedish developer and publisher MAG Interactive today announced their latest game of skill, Paint Hit, has surpassed 15 million downloads in a little over a couple of months after its global release. Despite it being the company's first attempt entering the hyper-casual games market, Paint Hit quickly reached the #1 spot on the Google Play casual games chart in the USA and has been gathering players worldwide ever since.

"Although we strongly believed in the potential of Paint Hit before the release, we have been pleasantly surprised with how well it has done," says Daniel Hasselberg, CEO of MAG Interactive. "This gives us confidence in our creative process, which empowers the teams to create new and interesting concepts, letting us explore beyond trivia and word genres."

In Paint Hit players shoot paint balls to color spinning towers over hundreds of increasingly challenging levels. With each paintball throw, players colour a part of the tower, making it increasingly difficult to hit uncoloured portions with the next attempt. If a shot lands on an area of the tower that they've already painted, they lose the round. Additionally, players must face a boss tower every few levels that pushes their accuracy skills to the limit and makes victory taste that much better. Fast-paced, frantic painting fun is balanced out with calming ambient music - perfect for concentrating on that critical clean shot in this super casual game.

About MAG Interactive

MAG Interactive AB (publ) is a leading Swedish developer and publisher of casual mobile games for a global audience. The company reaches over 10 million monthly active players with a portfolio consisting of ten successful games that have generated over 200 million downloads in total. The most successful titles like Ruzzle, Quiz Duel and WordBrain have all reached #1 spots on the App Store and Google Play. With offices located in Stockholm and Brighton, MAG Interactive's games are distributed through virtual app stores allowing for global reach. MAG Interactive is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier with ticker MAGI. Avanza Bank AB is acting as MAG Interactive's Certified Adviser. For more information visit www.maginteractive.com.

Press office:

hello@maginteractive.com

+46(0)8-644-35-40

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/mag-interactive/r/paint-hit-racks-up-15-million-downloads,c2602619

The following files are available for download: