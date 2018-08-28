Modex Offers 1,000,000 Tokens to Blockchain Developers

LONDON, August 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A full developer Modex Platform is in motion to become the go-to place for developers wanting to shift to blockchain development. Modex will award the first 1,000 developers joining the Unified Developer Environment platform with a bonus of 1,000 MODEX tokens: https://www.modex.tech/developers.

The new Modex dev platform is an end-to-end solution for developers, with purpose to increase blockchain adoption and raise the quality and sophistication of blockchain development projects.

"We strongly believe that this platform is a real enabler for blockchain development and will contribute to significant innovations in this space by fuelling decentralised creativity," said Mihai Ivascu, Modex's Founder and CEO.

The core engine of the Modex platform is the developers' module, specially designed to empower developers, aiding them in the creation of decentralized solutions.

Modex's marketplace for blockchain, with an integrated development platform, was built with developers' needs in mind, to enable them to easily create the next generation of smart contracts. Project repository, issue tracking, project documentation and collaboration tools are the function developers can access. The Modex Innovation team has set off to create a ground-breaking environment?-?which includes IDE, Test Net, a test and deploy mechanism?-?for developers who code for blockchain.

In order to streamline the writing process and make smart contracts even smarter, the Modex team has integrated a suite of oracles which will allow developers to call external APIs in a secure manner, while also offering developers an extensive toolkit which will aid them in delivering high quality work.

Inspired by the developers' fast changing needs, Modex is working to build a game-changing development platform for blockchain. Developers will also be able to use the Integrated Development Environment (IDE), which is connected to a complex and stable blockchain infrastructure, in order to build, test and deploy smart contracts and DApps.

Empowering developers with the MODEX Token

The MODEX Token brings added value not just to developers - by rewarding their efforts in writing smart contracts for various purposes, uploading and selling these smart contracts on the Modex Marketplace, thus increasing their revenue? - ?but also to businesses and end-users who need these DApps.

The MODEX Token will seamlessly connect developers with the real world, helping companies and end-users find the right solutions for their needs and contributing to future growth.