Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction

date Identification code of the

financial instrument Daily total volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

price of shares

acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 20/08/2018 FR0010259150 0 IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/08/2018 FR0010259150 0 IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 22/08/2018 FR0010259150 0 IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/08/2018 FR0010259150 802 146.9952 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 24/08/2018 FR0010259150 2,000 147.0890 XPAR

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

