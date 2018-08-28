Theraclion selected for a 2.4M Eurostars research project with University of Leipzig Objective is first patient-ready HIFU/Radiotherapy system

Theraclion has signed a commercial agreement with the university hospital "Klinikum rechts der Isar" in Munich

Regulatory News:

THERACLION (Paris:ALTHE) (Alternext, FR0010120402 ALTHE), a company specialized in leading-edge medical equipment for echotherapy, announces today that its most recent research program has been selected as a Eurostars project. In collaboration with its project partners, Theraclion will develop the first patient-ready HIFU (High Intensity Focused Ultrasound) specifically designed for combination cancer therapy with radiotherapy.

Eurostars is a joint program between EUREKA,an intergovernmental network, to support market-oriented R&D and innovation projects, and the European Commission. In the 2014-2020 period, Eurostars has a total budget of €1.14 billion. Theraclion's 3 years project will be developed in collaboration with the Fraunhofer Institute for Medical Image Computing (MEVIS), the Innovation Center Computer Assisted Surgery (ICCAS Universität Leipzig) and Mediri (SME). Theraclion will spend up to 1.7M and receive grants up to 40% of expenses.

"We are going to develop a multipurpose robotic system that can deliver a broad range of focused ultrasound regimes supporting different types of cancer therapy. During the course of the project, Theraclion's Echopulse will be positioned by a robot arm enabling its use in conjunction with a radiation therapy system. Our target is a patient-ready system," explains Prof. Andreas Melzer, director of ICCAS at the University of Leipzig, Germany.

Theraclion also announces today that is has signed a commercial agreement with the university hospital "Klinikum rechts der Isar" of the Technical University of Munich (TUM) for the use of Echopulse for treatment of patients with thyroid nodules. The system will be installed in the department of nuclear medicine. The diagnosis and the treatment of benign and malignant thyroid disease is a specialty of the clinic which in total employs 13 doctors and assistant doctors of nuclear medicine.

"We want to offer echotherapy as a non-invasive alternative for patients who cannot or don't want to undergo surgery" says Prof. Weber, head of the clinic of nuclear medicine at "Klinikum rechts der Isar". "As an academic hospital, our interest is to investigate what the role of this non-invasive treatment may be in the future and which other indications could benefit from such an innovative technology."

"Klinikum rechts der Isar" is one of the most renowned university hospitals in Germany. Its approval of this technology is of major importance in our market access strategy", explains José Abellan-Martinez, VP Sales Germany, Central Eastern Europe, Italy Iberia. "Also, now patients from southern Germany, and in particular from the Bavarian Capital, Munich, have an Echotherapy center to go to."

"The collaboration with these top German universities is another milestone in our strategy to focus on Germany as a main market for our technology in the key indications", concludes David Caumartin. "Increasing clinical adoption from existing customers and deep interest in exploring Echopulse in new applications reflects the growing importance of HIFU technology in Europe's biggest market."

About Theraclion

Theraclion is a French company specializing in high-tech medical equipment using therapeutic ultrasound. Drawing on leading-edge technologies, Theraclion has designed and manufactured an innovative solution for echotherapy, the Echopulse, allowing non-invasive tumor treatment through ultrasound-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound. Theraclion is ISO 13485 certified and has received the CE mark for non-invasive ablation of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules. Based in Malakoff, near Paris, France Theraclion has brought together a team of 35 people, 50% of whom are dedicated to R&D and clinical trials. For more information, please visit Theraclion's website: www.theraclion.com

Theraclion is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

PEA-PME eligible

Mnemonic: ALTHE ISIN Code: FR0010120402

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005432/en/

Contacts:

Theraclion

David Caumartin, Tél: +33 (0)1 55 48 90 70

CEO

david.caumartin@theraclion.com

or

Theraclion

Anja Kleber, Tél: 33 (0)6 07 95 44 39

VP Marketing, Market Access Sales Francophonia

anja.kleber@theraclion.com