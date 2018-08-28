IFA 2018 takes place 31 August 5 September, 2018 at the Messegelände Berlin ExpoCenter City. Please note the following important information.

Company: Airthings

Stand: Hall 6.2, Stand 124

Web: www.airthings.com

Airthings is a Norwegian based tech company specializing in Indoor Air Quality, with expertise in Radon gas detection. We design and manufacture smart, connected products to make homes, buildings and workplaces efficient and healthy by visualizing and optimizing the Indoor Air Quality. With 10 years of experience in the consumer space, we are now expanding our technology and expertise into the professional sector. Airthings mission is to ensure people take control of their Indoor Air Quality to live a better life.

Company: ASUS

Stand: 215

Web: www.asus.com

ASUS is a multinational computer hardware and consumer electronics company and the world's No.1 motherboard and gaming brand. Dedicated to creating smart products for today and tomorrow's digital lifestyles, ASUS brings an extensive lineup of our latest innovations to IFA 2018, showcasing an all-new ZenBook portfolio as well as new gaming gear and products such as smartwatch, mini PC, and high-performance monitors designed for modern tech lifestyles. The ASUS showcase is located at Booth #215 in Messe Berlin Hall 25, and it is open to visitors daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., August 31 to September 5.

Company: DSP Group

Stand: 134

Web: www.dspg.com

DSP Group is leading global provider of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications with expertise in RF wireless communications and voice processing and a vital player in the rollout of ULE©(ultra-low energy) short range wireless IoT smart home technology. The company has enabled its customers with its SmartVoice solutions to bring sophisticated high-quality VUI (voice user interface) to virtually any device. DSP Group continues to innovate, bringing new applications for consumer and industrial IoT, Security, smart homes, smart cities, and beyond. DSP Group partners with CE manufacturers and service providers to shape the future of communications UI at home, office and on the go

Company: Jabra

Stand: 231 Hall 4.2b

Web: https://www.jabra.com/

Jabra is a leader in engineering communications and sound solutions innovating to empower both consumers and businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to letting people hear more, do more, and be more than they ever thought possible. Through sound, we help transform lives. Jabra engineering excellence leads the way, building on 150 years of pioneering work. This allows us to create integrated headsets and communications tools that help professionals work more productively; and wireless headphones and earbuds that let consumers better enjoy calls, music, and media.

Company: JLab Audio

Stand: 131 Hall 1.2

Web: www.jlabaudio.com

JLab Audio is an award-winning designer of personal audio including Bluetooth earbuds, headphones, and speakers. JLab's mission is to enhance how we all GO through life with incredible sound, inspired design, and innovative technology for the everyday consumer. Designed with their Southern California roots and end user in mind, JLab will keep you GOing with high-quality gear, inspired designs, and world class, hassle free customer support. No matter your passion, JLab is here for you. It doesn't matter how you GO, just GO.

Company: Monoprice

Stand: 105

Web: www.monoprice.uk

Monoprice, leading online retailer of high quality and affordably priced consumer electronics, is announcing the latest additions to its United Kingdom and Germany product catalogs, as well as new milestones in the expansion of its business overseas at IFA 2018. With increased availability of key products from its 3D Printing, Premium Audio, Cable and Smart Home categories, many on display at the show, Monoprice is continuing to disrupt the consumer electronics space internationally and make its direct-to-consumer technologies more accessible than ever throughout Europe.

Company: Nanoleaf

Stand: Hall 26, Stand 382

Web: https://nanoleaf.me/en/

Nanoleaf is a green technology and IoT company changing the world with innovative lighting solutions that are smarter by design. By infusing artistic design and technological innovations in their products, Nanoleaf brings excitement, convenience, and joy to the way people experience light. Founded in 2012 by three engineers wanting to shake up the lighting industry, the company now has offices in Shenzhen, Paris and Toronto. Made up of a diverse team of passionate out-of-the-box thinking problem-solvers, Nanoleaf strives to transform illumination and reshape the way we light up the world.

Company: Qardio

Stand: Stand 205, Hall 4.2b

Web: www.getqardio.com

Qardio is an award-winning digital health company with a mission to revolutionize healthcare by creating solutions that combine innovative technology, elegant design and powerful data analytics with state-of-the-art, medical grade functionality.

Qardio's clinically-validated devices, QardioArm, QardioBase 2, and QardioCore, help monitor blood pressure, weight, full body composition, continuous ECG/EKG, respiratory rate, activity tracking and more. Paired with Qardio's AI based doctor-patient platform, QardioMD, the company has created a powerful health ecosystem. Qardio empowers consumers, doctors, and healthcare providers with data of the highest clinical quality and provides simple, actionable insights into heart health.

Company: Smarter Applications

Stand: Hall 26, Stand 132

Web: https://smarter.am/

Smarter is back for its fifth straight IFA and we can't wait to show you what we have install this time around!

As one of the UK's fastest growing IoT startups, Smarter is continuing to pave the way in creating innovative technology to help our everyday lives with unique smart kitchen products.

First coming to prominence with its' revolutionary 'iKettle' the world's first WiFi-controlled kettle, this year Smarter is thrilled to showcase the latest generation of app-enabled products including Smarter Coffee, iKettle and FridgeCam.

FridgeCam (out now in the UK) is the world's first smart wireless fridge camera, capable of retrofitting into any fridge and is an essential tool for combating food waste in the home.

Why not stop by our booth and see for yourself!

Company: ULE Alliance

Stand: 6.2/134

Web: www.ulealliance.org

The ULE Alliance promotes Ultra Low Energy the only IoT wireless technology guaranteeing high quality voice communication. ULE Alliance and its members: Crow, DSP Group, Gigaset, Intel, Jazz Hipster and Vtech Telecommunications, will show innovative products for Smart Homes, including:

A gateway bridging ULE and IoTivity networks, connecting devices across diverse wireless networks.

Two-way voice conversation for Amazon Alexa: Amazon-certified device. In addition, SGW Global, ULE Alliance contributor member, will present ULE powered and Amazon-Alexa enabled product in Hall 26, stand 239.