Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise agreement with HR Group for a Hyatt House hotel in Frankfurt, Germany. The hotel will be integrated into FOUR Frankfurt, a large mixed use development in the center of the city by Groß Partner, that will be comprised of four towers and will include residential and office facilities, as well as retail spaces and hotels. Expected to open in 2020, Hyatt House Frankfurt/City Goetheplatz will mark the second Hyatt House hotel in Frankfurt, joining Hyatt House Frankfurt/Eschborn.

The Hyatt House brand is rooted in extensive consumer insights indicating that guests seek stylish, comfortable, seamless experiences that accommodate their lifestyles and familiar routines. To embody this, the brand offers casual hospitality and purposeful service in a smartly designed, high-tech and contemporary environment.

"As the second Hyatt House hotel in the Frankfurt area, the opening of Hyatt House Frankfurt/City Goetheplatz will be an important addition to our select service portfolio in Germany," said Guido Fredrich, Hyatt's regional vice president development, Europe and North Africa. "We continue to grow the Hyatt House brand thoughtfully in key markets around the world. We strongly believe in a growing demand for the extended stay market in Frankfurt, which makes Hyatt House Frankfurt/City Goetheplatz a great addition to the city's overall hotel offerings."

Ruslan Husry, owner and managing director of HR Group, added, "Hyatt House Frankfurt/City Goetheplatz will be our second franchise agreement with Hyatt following Hyatt House Frankfurt/Eschborn we are delighted to collaborate with Hyatt again and we strongly believe the new Hyatt House hotel in Frankfurt's city center will provide a new hotel experience for travelers visiting Europe's financial capital."

"The Hyatt House brand is designed to offer guests a home away from home. The combination of its extended stay accommodations and ideal location in central Frankfurt will cater to families, as well as leisure and business travelers," said Nikolaus Bieber, managing partner of G P Grundstücksentwicklungs GmbH Co.

Hyatt House Frankfurt/City Goetheplatz will offer:

There are seven Hyatt-branded hotels currently open in Germany, including Hyatt House Düsseldorf/Andreas QuarterHyatt Regency Düsseldorf, Hyatt Place Frankfurt Airport, Park Hyatt Hamburg Grand Hyatt Berlin, Hyatt Regency Cologne and Hyatt Regency Mainz. In addition to Hyatt House Frankfurt/Goetheplatz, there are two previously announced Hyatt-branded hotels currently under development: Andaz Munich (expected to open in early 2019) and Hyatt House Frankfurt/Eschborn (expected to open in late 2019).

About Hyatt House

Hyatt House, a brand of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, launched in 2012 and offers more than 85 locations throughout the United States, China, Germany, Mexico, Turkey, and Puerto Rico. Inspired by extensive research into guest experiences, Hyatt House hotels offer services, amenities, upscale spaces and a casual, comfortable environment that reminds guests of home. For more information, please visit hyatthouse.com. Join the conversation on Facebook, and tag photos with HyattHouse and WhySettle.

About HR Group

HR Group is one of the largest owner-operator hotel groups in Germany. With more than 4,800 rooms in Germany, The Netherlands and Spain HR Group is one of the leading hotel companies in Germany and is continuously growing. HR Group mainly cooperates with leading franchise partners and plans to further expand on the basis of acquisitions and lease contracts. Extensive market knowledge, distinctive real estate knowhow and professional management structures create the foundation of success of the HR Group.

About Groß Partner

The Groß Partner Grundstücksentwicklungsgesellschaft mbH is one of the leading project development companies in Germany with headquarters in Frankfurt am Main. The company is specialized in the development of office, residential, and hotel properties as well as city and quarter development. The company covers the entire value added chain of the property: from project idea to development, to construction, and finally rental and sales. Sample projects are the construction of the new centers for the German Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse), Ernst Young, AirPlus, and the Kion Group as well as the overseas quarter "Nord der Hafencity" in Hamburg. In Frankfurt, Groß Partner is currently developing milestone high-rise project with the FOUR Frankfurt project, One Forty West, and the Spin Tower.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of June 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 750 properties in more than 55 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Residence Club and exhale brand names. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

Contacts:

Siân Rylander

Hyatt

+1 312 780 5797

sian.rylander@hyatt.com

or

Simone Loretan

Hyatt Europe, Africa and Middle East

+41 44 279 1226

simone.loretan@hyatt.com