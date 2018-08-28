Veeam Hyper-Availability Platform on Cisco HyperFlex provides seamless enterprise scalability, ease of use and multi-cloud support

Veeam Software, the leader in Intelligent Data Management for the Hyper-Available Enterprise, today announced that it has expanded its collaboration with Cisco to deliver Veeam Availability on Cisco HyperFlex a new, highly resilient data management platform that provides seamless scalability, ease of management, and support for multi-cloud environments through Cisco support services.

As enterprises recognize the need to update complex legacy data protection solutions to multi-cloud solutions, they look to industry leaders to deliver modern data protection solutions that are reliable, scalable, easy to manage, and support multi-site and multi-cloud environments. Now they can make this critical upgrade in one convenient, single motion, reducing the complexity of purchase, implementation and support.

"Our partnership with Cisco has only continued to strengthen and expand," said Peter McKay, Co-CEO and President at Veeam. "We are Cisco's ISV Partner of the Year and have had strong market success winning together, and now we are collaborating on this new solution to meet customer demand for even more innovative ways to modernize their data centers. Veeam Availability on Cisco HyperFlex responds to feedback from large enterprise customers and service provider partners who have asked for additional integrated solutions with Cisco. Customers will have the benefit of purchasing from one vendor as this solution will be offered directly from Cisco. We look forward to working closely with the Cisco team to serve large IT environments that are seeking better ways to ensure the resiliency of their IT systems."

The new solution combines the Veeam Hyper-Availability Platform with Cisco's industry-leading Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) solution, HyperFlex, to meet the needs of enterprise IT organizations that are struggling with unreliable legacy technologies that cannot scale and are unable to provide the hyper-availability today's enterprises require.

"As the data protection market evolves to more software defined and scale-out, the need for a scalable Enterprise-ready platform and feature rich software stack is critical to ensure customer success," said Siva Sivakumar, Sr. Director of Data Center Solutions at Cisco. "Veeam's intelligent data management capabilities combined with the industry-leading performance, flexibility and easy deployment of Cisco HyperFlex provide the perfect solution to address this need. Our joint goal is to continue expanding the solution with new capabilities that address modern IT recovery, retention and resiliency requirements."

This highly resilient data availability platform provides enterprise IT with a scale-out solution stack that can not only be used as a Veeam repository, but can also run the entire Veeam Availability Platform. Benefits include:

Hyper-Availability for all workloads virtual, physical and cloud

Seamless scalability and reduced operational costs

Reduced risk and accelerated time to value

Simplified and optimized deployment: a single Cisco SKU that includes all installed software and right-sized hardware

Simple single point of acquisition and support from Cisco

The new Veeam Availability on Cisco HyperFlex will be offered through Cisco and is backed by Cisco Solution Support, which provides support for the entire solution stack, enabling customers to deploy with confidence and peace of mind. Veeam Availability on Cisco HyperFlex is expected to be generally available in the fourth quarter of 2018. For more information, please visit https://go.veeam.com/availability-solution-cisco-hyperflex.

"In a 451 Research Voice of the Enterprise: Storage, Budgets and Outlook poll at the end of 2017, we found that the majority HCI customers want integrated DR/BC and Data Backup capabilities to be part of their next-generation infrastructure. The increasing adoption of scale-out, software defined storage provides an opportunity to redefine and simplify data protection and sets the stage for close partnerships-like this new one between Cisco and Veeam--to deliver HCI systems offering evolved and seamless DR/BC capabilities." Steven Hill, Senior Analyst of Storage Technologies at 451 Research

"We've been implementing Veeam software on top of various Cisco hardware for years. So, seeing the two companies working together on a solution stack with Cisco hardware and Veeam software is very exciting. As easy as the Veeam software is to implement for SMBs, larger organizations need additional architecture and deployment services as well as scalability-planning following the initial deployment. By further simplifying the acquisition and deployment processes for providing hyper-availability, we'll be able to focus more of our expertise and service delivery on the strategic capabilities enabled through the Veeam software, which will, of course, also be running on Cisco hardware." Raphael Meyerowitz, Vice President, Office of the CTO at Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSDO), a Platinum Veeam ProPartner and Veeam Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) partner

Veeam is the global leader in Intelligent Data Management for the Hyper-Available Enterprise. Veeam Hyper-Availability Platform is the most complete solution to help customers on the journey to automating data management and ensuring the Hyper-Availability of data. We have more than 307,000 customers worldwide, including 75 percent of the Fortune 500 and 58 percent of the Global 2000. Our customer satisfaction scores, at 3.5X the industry average, are the highest in the industry. Our global ecosystem includes 57,600 channel partners; Cisco, HPE, and NetApp as exclusive resellers; and nearly 19,800 cloud and service providers. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.

