Regulatory News:

In accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (Paris: FTI) (NYSE: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) reports the following share repurchase transactions for the period 20 August to 24 August, 2018.

Aggregate table by trading day and market

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer Trading day Identity code of the financial instrument Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Identity code of the stock exchange (MIC code) TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 20/08/2018 GB00BDSFG982 17 700 EUR 24,7057 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 21/08/2018 GB00BDSFG982 43 746 USD 29,2592 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 21/08/2018 GB00BDSFG982 17 700 EUR 25,2326 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 22/08/2018 GB00BDSFG982 42 865 USD 29,8610 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 22/08/2018 GB00BDSFG982 17 700 EUR 25,6479 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 23/08/2018 GB00BDSFG982 42 658 USD 30,0056 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 23/08/2018 GB00BDSFG982 17 700 EUR 26,0092 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 24/08/2018 GB00BDSFG982 42 234 USD 30,3069 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 24/08/2018 GB00BDSFG982 17 700 EUR 26,0834 XPAR

Detailed information related to the share repurchases (transaction-by-transaction details) are available on the website of TechnipFMC at http://investors.technipfmc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254471&p=irol-sharerepurchase.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world's energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005393/en/

Contacts:

TechnipFMC

Investor relations

Matt Seinsheimer, Tel: +1 281 260 3665

Vice President Investor Relations

Email: Matt Seinsheimer

or

Phillip Lindsay, Tel: +44 203 429 3929

Director Investor Relations Europe

Email: Phillip Lindsay

or

James Davis, Tel: +1 281 260 3665

Senior Manager Investor Relations

Email: James Davis

or

Media relations

Christophe Belorgeot, Tel: +33 1 47 78 39 92

Vice President Corporate Communications

Email: Christophe Belorgeot

or

Delphine Nayral, Tel: +33 1 47 78 34 83

Manager Public Relations

Email: Delphine Nayral