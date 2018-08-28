Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) today announced that Laura Hamill will join the company as Executive Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Operations, and will become a member of Gilead's senior leadership team.

Ms. Hamill is an experienced leader with significant expertise in managing the complexity of commercial operations at a large biopharmaceutical company, including driving strategic planning, delivering operating results, executing on product launches and strategic partnerships, and leading market development. Ms. Hamill joins Gilead from Amgen, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President, U.S. Commercial Operations and oversaw the launch of multiple products across new and existing therapeutic areas. Throughout her career, she worked across the organization in numerous executive roles, with responsibility for a diversity of functions, including general and regional management, U.S. reimbursement and access, and manufacturing. She has a breadth of experience around the world, in regions such as the United States, Europe, Australia, Canada, Turkey, the Middle East and Latin America. In addition to her executive positions at Amgen, Ms. Hamill served as a board member of the Amgen Foundation and was the executive leader of the company's Senior Women's Advisory Council. She currently serves on the Advisory Board of the Women Business Leaders of the U.S. Health Care Industry Foundation.

Prior to Amgen, Ms. Hamill held a variety of roles in the biopharmaceutical industry, including positions at Hoffmann La-Roche and Klemtner Advertising. She has a degree in business administration from the University of Arizona.

"Over the past several months, we have conducted an extensive search for a new leader and we believe that Laura brings to Gilead the kind of operational rigor and organizational experience that will help us as we seek to build on our position of strength in existing therapeutic areas and introduce products in new ones," said John F. Milligan, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gilead. "She has repeatedly demonstrated an ability to transform infrastructure and capabilities to drive innovation and business performance. Most importantly, she shares Gilead's vision of advancing treatments that dramatically improve the lives of people with life-threatening illnesses, and we believe that her skills and expertise will complement that of other Gilead leaders as we move into the future with our next generation of medicines."

"I have worked in the biopharmaceutical industry for many years and I am impressed with the quality of products in all stages of development at Gilead and with the company's ability to execute on partnerships and deals that will further enhance the pipeline," said Ms. Hamill. "I look forward to engaging and leading Gilead's talented commercial team and partnering across the organization, to reach more people with unmet medical needs around the world."

