Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2018) - Gunpowder Capital Corp. (CSE: GPC) (CSE: GPC.PR.A) (OTCQB: GNPWF) (FSE: YS6N) ("Gunpowder" or the "Corporation") announced today that via two separate private transactions, the Corporation has acquired and that it has commenced the process of retiring, One Hundred and Ten Thousand, Five Hundred and Sixty ("110,560") of its Class - A Preferred Shares.

Forty-Five Thousand ("45,000") Class - A Shares were acquired directly from the seller of the Class - A shares by transferring ownership of Three Million ("3,000,000") Common Shares of Advantagewon Oil Corp. (CSE:AOC) (OTCQB: ANTGF) ("Advantagewon") which Gunpowder previously held in its asset portfolio via the compensation Advantagewon paid Gunpowder for completing Advantagewon's Canadian go public endeavor. This transaction was previously announced via press release back on December 28th, 2017.

Sixty-Five Thousand, Five Hundred and Fifty ("65,560") Class - A Shares were acquired by agreeing to settle Six Hundred and Fifty Thousand, Five Hundred Dollars ("$655,600.00") CDN worth of debt that was previously owed to the Corporation via a Creditor whom the Corporation had a consulting relationship with. The Corporation agreed to settle the debt in full, via the exchange of ownership of the 65,560 Class - A Shares to Gunpowder Capital Corp.

As previously stated in this press release, the Corporation has commenced the process of retiring the 110,560 Class - A Preferred Shares and will have 467,270 Class - A Preferred Shares issued and outstanding once the retirement process has been completed.

About Gunpowder Capital Corp.

Gunpowder Capital Corp., is a merchant bank and advisory services firm based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Gunpowder invests in both publicly traded and private businesses that have successful management teams and attractive economic models. Gunpowder partners with these businesses to support their growth initiatives with its proven methodology of appropriate financing and structured exits. Gunpowder offers debt financing, including mezzanine and bridge loans, equity financing and advisory services. Gunpowder is also building a portfolio of companies in which it takes a long term position and view. For more information please visit www.gunpowdercapitalcorp.com.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Frank Kordy

CEO & Director

Gunpowder Capital Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

Mr. Paul Haber

CFO

Gunpowder Capital Corp.

T: (416) 363-3833

E: paul.haber@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

