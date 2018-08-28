MV Index Solutions (MVIS) today announced the results of the monthly MVIS Bond Index review. The table below summarizes the results for all MVIS Bond Indices. Detailed review results can be found on www.mvis-indices.com

The following changes will be implemented on 31 August 2018 and will become effective on the next trading day.

MVIS Bond Indices Additions

Deletions

New Count

MVIS Altman North America Defaulted Distressed Bond Index 8 4 106 MVIS Altman North America Defaulted Bond Index 0 1 38 MVIS Altman North America Distressed Bond Index 8 3 68 MVIS Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond Index 46 25 2807 MVIS Emerging Markets Corporate Bond (local FX) Index 5 1 68 MVIS Emerging Markets Corporate Bond (USD EUR) Index 24 21 1965 MVIS Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond (Local FX) Index 16 3 271 MVIS Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond (USD EUR) Index 1 0 503 MVIS US Investment Grade Floating Rate Index 14 8 392

A complete list of components and weights as well as index methodology, comprehensive index information and information about financial products based on MVIS Indices can be found on www.mvis-indices.com. The next monthly review will be announced on 25 September 2018.

