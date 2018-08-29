LeoVegas AB: LeoVegas Group launches BetUK as new sports betting brand in the UK

The LeoVegas Group is strengthening its offering in the UK with the launch of BetUK.com (https://www.betuk.com/) as a new sports betting brand.

"Since its start LeoVegas has adhered to a successful, global brand strategy. In larger markets this can be complemented with a local multibrand strategy. The UK market is very large and mature, which creates scope to work with more brands that attract different types of customers. We are now taking the next step and launching a brand that has sports betting as its primary focus. BetUK.com (https://www.betuk.com/) is a premium domain with a very strong link profile that ranks high on Google and other search engines. It is a very exciting move, and I am convinced that it will be a success with strong and sustainable growth," comments Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO.

BetUK will be the LeoVegas Group's first brand with sports betting as the primary focus. Part of this launch will include sponsorship of the football club Swansea City A.F.C., for which BetUK is the official jersey sponsor.

About the LeoVegas mobile gaming group

LeoVegas' passion is "Leading the way into the mobile future". LeoVegas is Sweden's premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming. In 2017 the company passed the threshold for being classified as a unicorn, i.e., a start-up valued at more than USD 1 billion. A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sports betting, and operates two global and scalable brands - LeoVegas and Royal Panda - as well as a local, multibrand operator collectively referred to as Rocket X. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com (http://www.leovegasgroup.com/).

