Marriott Vacations Worldwide Set to Join S&P MidCap 400 and Unisys to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (NYSE : VAC ) will replace ILG Inc. (NASD: ILG) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Unisys Corp. (NYSE : UIS ) will replace Marriot Vacations Worldwide in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, September 4. Marriot Vacations Worldwide is acquiring ILG in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Post-merger Marriot Vacations Worldwide will be more representative of the mid-cap market space.Marriot Vacations Worldwide develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. Headquartered in Orlando, FL, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Sub-Industry index.Unisys provides information technology services. Headquartered in Blue Bell, PA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS IT Consulting & Other Services Sub-Industry index.FOR MORE INFORMATION:David BlitzerManaging Director and Chairman of the Index CommitteeNew York, USA(+1) 212 438 3907david.blitzer@spglobal.comS&P Dow Jones Indicesindex_services@spglobal.comMedia Inquiriesspdji_communications@spglobal.comSOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices