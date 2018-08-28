sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 593 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

106,68 Euro		+1,22
+1,16 %
WKN: A1JNDJ ISIN: US57164Y1073 Ticker-Symbol: M8V 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
28.08.2018 | 23:37
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Set to Join S&P MidCap 400 and Unisys to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (NYSE : VAC ) will replace ILG Inc. (NASD: ILG) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Unisys Corp. (NYSE : UIS ) will replace Marriot Vacations Worldwide in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, September 4. Marriot Vacations Worldwide is acquiring ILG in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Post-merger Marriot Vacations Worldwide will be more representative of the mid-cap market space.

Marriot Vacations Worldwide develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. Headquartered in Orlando, FL, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Sub-Industry index.

Unisys provides information technology services. Headquartered in Blue Bell, PA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS IT Consulting & Other Services Sub-Industry index.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
david.blitzer@spglobal.com

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji_communications@spglobal.com

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2018 PR Newswire