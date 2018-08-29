Electrolux Showcases Innovative Home Solutions at IFA 2018

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux demonstrates the latest innovations within the home at IFA 2018, one of the world's biggest fairs within consumer electronics taking place in Berlin, Germany on August 31 to September 5. Electrolux will highlight new smart solutions within the kitchen, laundry and floor care, designed to enhance the consumer experience.

Under the core brand AEG, will Electrolux highlight the ultimate in food preparation with a new range of induction hobs that provides precise and automated assistance when cooking, to connected steam ovens with intuitive levels of steam cooking. New intelligent laundry appliances will be introduced as well as the next generation of the award-winning ComfortLift dishwasher. At IFA, Electrolux will also reveal a new strategic collaboration within the smart home.

"We're very excited to once again be part of the IFA fair where we're showcasing innovations that are based on intuitive use, design quality and consumer insights. Enabling great experiences for consumers is really at the heart of what we do," said Dan Arler, Head of Major Appliances EMEA at Electrolux.

At the fair, the new SenseCook induction hob range will be presented. The range includes the new SensePro induction hob with sous-vide and a world first wireless and battery-less probe. Highlights within food preservation include the AEG UltraFresh+ fridge-freezer, which combines flexible, intuitive storage with smart cooling technology that automatically regulates the perfect environment for food.

Electrolux new cordless vacuum cleaner, Pure F9 that was announced last week will also be introduced at IFA, as well as the new generation of the award-winning ComfortLift dishwasher. Within laundry, Electrolux is highlighting new connected washing machines that include AutoDose sensors and identify load weight, automatically adjust water, energy and cycle time.

Earlier this year, Electrolux announced a partnership with the eating technology company Innit. Live demonstrations of the partnership will take place at IFA, showcasing the full connected cooking journey from planning, shopping, preparation and cooking. The demonstration will be supported by Sony as their Xperia Touch projector will help the user to follow the preparation and cooking guidance without the need for smart devices to be touched by fingers.

Electrolux will be showcasing its innovations in the AEG booth at IFA Berlin 2018 - Hall 4.1, Stand 101, on August 31 - September 5, 2018.

