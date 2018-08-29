The e-bike market in Europe is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 18% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing concern toward health and environment among consumers. Vehicular emissions are the primary cause of various health issues, such as respiratory problems and asthma. The noise pollution caused by vehicles can even lead to loss of hearing, high blood pressure, and sleep deprivation. Curbing vehicular CO2 emissions, which is the primary cause of global warming, is currently the world's greatest environmental concern. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the health and environmental hazards caused by vehicles, and are hence, shifting towards electric vehicles, such as e-bikes, which are pollution free and keep the environment clean.

This market research report on the e-bike market in Europe 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the connected e-bikes market, while establishing novel business models like bike-sharing as one of the key emerging trends in the e-bike market in Europe:

E-bike market in Europe: Connected e-bikes establishing novel business models like bike-sharing

The automotive industry has seen a decline in the sales of vehicles due to the advent of various alternate solutions, such as ride-sharing and car-pooling. In Europe, there are more than 500 bike-sharing schemes currently in operation. This business model has the caliber to move e-bikes from personal ownership into fleet management structures, and ultimately towards huge fleets of e-bikes left on the streets without the need for docking stations. However, the fleet management approach for e-bikes would need to overcome certain hurdles, such as the price and maintenance of e-bikes.

"Connected e-bikes can further enhance the bike-sharing business model and evolve it to make it an integral part of urban mobility. With the integration of connectivity features, e-bikes have the potential to become a part of the seamless mobility-as-a-transport service. Once a bike is connected to a service network, it can be tracked, booked, and paid for via a smartphone application. Seamless connectivity with the public transport system would also enable connected e-bikes to become a last-mile connectivity solution," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive manufacturing.

E-bike market in Europe: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the e-bike market in Europe by geographical regions (Germany, The Netherlands, and Belgium).

Germany led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 35%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there will be a decrease in its market share by nearly 6%.

