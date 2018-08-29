Arian Silver Corporation - Updated Notice of AGM and Proposed Change of Name
London, August 29
ARIAN
SILVER
AIM: AGQ
FWB: I3A
29 August 2018
Updated Notice of AGM and proposed Change of Name
Arian Silver Corporation (the "Company") announces that an updated Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") has been posted to shareholders.
The updated Notice of AGM contains new Special Resolutions seeking approval from shareholders to change the Company's name to Alien Metals Ltd, which is intended to reflect the shift in the Company's future direction towards the exploration of new mining projects.
In addition, amended and restated Articles of Association are proposed for adoption, which if approved, will incorporate the new company name, updates to statutory references, and provide authority for the holding of meetings by electronic means.
The updated Notice of AGM is also available on the Company's website: www.ariansilver.com/assets/docs/2018-revised-notice-of-agm.pdf.
The Company's AGM will be held on 20 September 2018 at 11:30am (UK time) at Berkeley Square House, Berkeley Square, London W1J 6BD, United Kingdom.
For further information please contact:
|Arian Silver Corporation
Dennis Edmonds, Executive Chairman
David Taylor, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 6599
|Northland Capital Partners Limited
David Hignell / Dugald J. Carlean / Jamie Spotswood / Isabella Pierre
Tel: +44 (0)203 861 6625
OR
|Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Charles Goodwin / Harriet Jackson
Tel: +44 (0)7747 788 221