sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 593 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,002 Euro		-0,001
-33,33 %
WKN: A1W4RW ISIN: VGG0472G1147 Ticker-Symbol: I3A1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARIAN SILVER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ARIAN SILVER CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
29.08.2018 | 13:37
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Arian Silver Corporation - Updated Notice of AGM and Proposed Change of Name

Arian Silver Corporation - Updated Notice of AGM and Proposed Change of Name

PR Newswire

London, August 29

ARIAN
SILVER

Trading Symbols
AIM: AGQ
FWB: I3A

29 August 2018

Updated Notice of AGM and proposed Change of Name

Arian Silver Corporation (the "Company") announces that an updated Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") has been posted to shareholders.

The updated Notice of AGM contains new Special Resolutions seeking approval from shareholders to change the Company's name to Alien Metals Ltd, which is intended to reflect the shift in the Company's future direction towards the exploration of new mining projects.

In addition, amended and restated Articles of Association are proposed for adoption, which if approved, will incorporate the new company name, updates to statutory references, and provide authority for the holding of meetings by electronic means.

The updated Notice of AGM is also available on the Company's website: www.ariansilver.com/assets/docs/2018-revised-notice-of-agm.pdf.

The Company's AGM will be held on 20 September 2018 at 11:30am (UK time) at Berkeley Square House, Berkeley Square, London W1J 6BD, United Kingdom.

For further information please contact:

Arian Silver Corporation
Dennis Edmonds, Executive Chairman
David Taylor, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 6599		Northland Capital Partners Limited
David Hignell / Dugald J. Carlean / Jamie Spotswood / Isabella Pierre
Tel: +44 (0)203 861 6625

OR
Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Charles Goodwin / Harriet Jackson
Tel: +44 (0)7747 788 221

© 2018 PR Newswire