According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global automotive engine sensors market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005387/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive engine sensors market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Automotive Engine Sensors Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global automotive engine sensors market into the following products:

Process sensors

Position sensors

In 2017, the process sensors segment accounted for 75% of the global market and is expected to decline to 74% by 2022, exhibiting almost 1% decrease in market share.

Global automotive engine sensors market: Key market trend

Increasing demand for ceramic capacitive pressure sensors is an emerging trend in the automotive engine sensors space. The demand for effective pressure sensors is rising in the automotive industry. At present, MEMS and ceramic capacitive technology are the widely used pressure sensors. Ceramic capacitive pressure sensors are preferred by many automotive OEMs, especially for medium pressure range. This can be attributed to the high sensitivity and low power consumption characteristic of the ceramic transducer. Furthermore, the ceramic transducer is also stable at varying temperatures, which is crucial for automotive applications. Thus, automotive OEMs are preferring ceramic capacitive pressure sensors over other available technologies. The rising demand for pressure sensors will drive the adoption of ceramic technology in the industry.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Automotive Engine Sensors Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by product (process sensors and position sensors)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Aptiv, Robert Bosch, Continental, NXP Semiconductors, and Sensata Technologies)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005387/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com