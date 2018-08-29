Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on wearable technology in healthcare and wearable technology trends that will impact the healthcare industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005420/en/

Things to Know About the Use of Wearable Technology in Healthcare and Wearable Technology Trends. (Graphic: Business Wire)

It has become very easy to access data that let organizations understand the behavior of patients and enhance their care with the growing popularity of wearable technology in healthcare. Wearable technology trends have had a very big influence on the healthcare industry and will bring about many more changes for the professionals as well as the patients. Wearable devices can help in the primary detection of serious medical conditions and can be of big help to patients suffering from diseases like diabetes.

Request a proposal to know more about our healthcare analytics solutions.

According to the analytics experts at Quantzig,"This is just the beginning of an intelligent era of wearable devices. From offering protection to health and wellness advice, wearable technology will soon become more vital to us than our dear smartphones."

Wearable technology in healthcare

Wearable devices 2.0: The rising use of wearable technology in healthcare has lead to the development of newer alternatives to smart electronic devices. Smart devices such as emotiv insight, Kenzen patch, and suitx phoenix are some examples of new devices that can be simply worn on the body.

The rising use of wearable technology in healthcare has lead to the development of newer alternatives to smart electronic devices. Smart devices such as emotiv insight, Kenzen patch, and suitx phoenix are some examples of new devices that can be simply worn on the body. Data analysis is the new rage: There are a plenty of wearable medical devices available today that can give information on heart rhythm and behavior of patients. Such wearable devices help examine blood pressure, breathing patterns, and glucose level of blood. These devices are user-friendly and it becomes easy for end-users to evaluate the data and take precautionary measures to curtail serious health complications. Request a demo to know more about the applications of wearable technology in healthcare.

Wearable Technology Trends 2018

Super intelligent watches Smartwatches are soon going to become way smarter than they are today. We will soon notice the development of watches that will do the same work as our existing smartphones. Such expansions prove that wearable devices can bring about a change in the way we look at healthcare and technology. Observing health records and daily activities using our watch is already common, but in the upcoming years, these insights can be seen in a more usable format. Get in touch to know more about the wearable technology trends of 2018.

Smartwatches are soon going to become way smarter than they are today. We will soon notice the development of watches that will do the same work as our existing smartphones. Such expansions prove that wearable devices can bring about a change in the way we look at healthcare and technology. Observing health records and daily activities using our watch is already common, but in the upcoming years, these insights can be seen in a more usable format. Wearable devices for women protection: This list of wearable technology trends would be unfinished without talking about the apps that have been designed for women protection, particularly against violence and harassment. Such wearable technology trends go a long way towards increasing the demand for wearable devices among certain audiences.

This list of wearable technology trends would be unfinished without talking about the apps that have been designed for women protection, particularly against violence and harassment. Such wearable technology trends go a long way towards increasing the demand for wearable devices among certain audiences. Visit our page, to view the complete list of wearable technology applications in healthcare and wearable technology trends

Quantzig is a pure-play analytics advisory firm concentrated on leveraging analytics for prudent decision making and offering solutions to clients across several industrial sectors.

Request a proposal to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

View the complete wearable technology in healthcare and wearable technology trends that will impact the healthcare industry blog here:

https://www.quantzig.com/blog/wearable-technology-healthcare-trends

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005420/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us