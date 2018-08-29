UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE: UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD HALF-YEAR RESULTS 2018: SOLID PERFORMANCE FOR THE NEW GROUP

Paris, Amsterdam, August 29, 2018

Press release

HALF-YEAR RESULTS 2018: SOLID PERFORMANCE FOR THE NEW GROUP

Recurring Earnings per Share (recurring EPS) of €6.61 and Adjusted Recurring Earnings per Share of €6.58

Recurring EPS grew by +7.3% to €6.61 from €6.16 in H1-2017

to from €6.16 in H1-2017 Net Rental Income (NRI) like-for-like growth in Shopping Centres in Continental Europe: +4.3%, + 300 bps above indexation

+ Cost of debt remains low at 1.5% , with an average debt maturity of 6.9 years

, with an average debt maturity of years Total proportional portfolio value, including Westfield, of €63.7 Bn , up + 0.6% on a like-for-like basis

, up on a like-for-like basis Net asset values per share: Going Concern NAV: €227.10 , up +3.6% EPRA NNNAV: €204.20 , up +1.8% EPRA NAV: €216.10 , up +2.4%



Development pipeline: €12.5 Bn following the Westfield acquisition

Westfield integration on track

H1-2018 H1-2017 Growth Like-for-like growth Net Rental Income (in € Mn) 861 794 +8.3% +4.7% Shopping Centres 738 670 +10.2% +4.3% France 321 303 +5.8% +5.3% Central Europe 104 84 +24.7% +6.6% Spain 82 80 +2.8% +1.4% Nordics 73 75 -2.5% +6.5% Austria 54 52 +3.7% +3.4% Germany 47 47 +0.4% 0.4% The Netherlands 30 29 +0.3% -1.6% United States 20 United Kingdom 7 Offices 73 70 +4.6% +14.4% Convention & Exhibition 50 55 -9.1% -1.8% Recurring net result (in € Mn) 703 614 +14.5% Recurring EPS (in €) 6.61 6.16 +7.3% Adjusted Recurring EPS (in €) 6.58 6.16 +6.8% June 30, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Growth Like-for-like growth Consolidated portfolio valuation (in € Mn) 61,302 43,057 +42.4% +0.6% Proportional portfolio valuation (in € Mn) 63,719 43,497 +46.5% +0.6% Going Concern Net Asset Value

(in € per share) 227.10 219.20 +3.6% EPRA Triple Net Asset Value

(in € per share) 204.20 200.50 +1.8% EPRA Net Asset Value

(in € per share) 216.10 211.00 +2.4%

Figures may not add up due to rounding

"We are proud to present today the first results of the new Group. June 7, 2018, marked the creation of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, the premier global developer and operator of Flagship shopping destinations. Now, the hard work is underway to successfully integrate the new Group. In addition to the momentous amount of work done to close the acquisition of Westfield in record time, we delivered excellent recurring earnings per share growth of +7.3% in H1-2018. I would like to warmly thank the Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield teams for this extraordinary achievement. Growth was driven by a strong like-for-like retail NRI(1) increase of +4.3%, an outstanding performance by our offices division, the deliveries in 2017, as well as the contribution from our US and UK assets during June. Since June 30, the Group has agreed to sell or executed the disposal of a total of €1.3 Bn of mostly Continental European assets and is working on further disposals. Our credit metrics remain healthy, with a cost of debt of 1.5%, an ICR of 7.1x, and an LTV post disposals of less than 37%. Our focus remains on continuous improvement in our portfolio through disciplined asset management, our rotation strategy, and the build-out of the development pipeline. The skills of the Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield team and our best in breed assets are well positioned to deliver value for our shareholders."

Christophe Cuvillier, Group Chief Executive Officer

H1-2018 RECURRING EPS OF €6.61, UP +7.3%

Recurring EPS grew by +7.3% to €6.61 from H1-2017. The Recurring EPS adjusted for the coupons on the Hybrid Securities was €6.58 (+6.8% from H1-2017).

STRONG OPERATING PERFORMANCE IN A CHALLENGING MARKET

Shopping Centres Continental Europe

Tenants sales increased(2) by +2.6% for the Group and by +3.2% for Flagship centres(3), outperforming national sales indices(4) by +131 and +196 bps, respectively. France (+3.3%, outperforming the IFLS index by +337 bps and the CNCC index by +477 bps) and Central Europe (+8.7%, outperforming the weighted average regional sales indices by +515 bps) did especially well.

The like-for-like NRI grew by +4.3%, +300bps above indexation, while that of the Flagship centres increased by +5.7%.The Group signed 641 leases with a Minimum Guaranteed Rent uplift of +10.6%, of which +14.4% for Flagship assets. The rotation rate amounted to 5.9%, in line with Unibail-Rodamco's (UR's) objective of at least 10% in each shopping centre every year, and EPRA vacancy decreased by -10 bps to 2.3%.

Shopping Centres United States and United Kingdom

In the US, the speciality sales productivity per square foot (psf)(5) through June 30, 2018, increased by +4.9% on a trailing 12-month basis. The average letting spreads were +6.9% (+7.6% in Flagship assets) and the average rent for shops under 20k sq. ft was $85 psf, up by +4.2%. As at June 30, 2018, occupancy in the US portfolio stood at 94.3% (95.5% in Flagship assets), a decrease of -140 bps compared to December, 2017, impacted by bankruptcies and certain big box store closures, leading to a negative Comparable NOI(6) growth of -3.0% (-2.6% for Flagship centres). Total NOI increased by +6.1%, primarily as a result of the strong contribution from the deliveries of Westfield Century City and Westfield UTC.

Footfall in the UK was up +3.7% in H1-2018, driven by the opening of the extension of Westfield London. The sales productivity of speciality stores amounted to £969 psf, up +0.2% on a trailing 12-month basis. The average MGR uplift was +17%. Occupancy remained strong at 97.7%. Comparable NOI(6) in the UK for H1-2018 grew by +6.7% compared to H1-2017.

Offices

With 1.3 million m² of office space take-up, demand in the Paris region remained at the highest level since 2007, while the available supply declined by -9% from December 31, 2017. The Group let more than 61,800 m² in France, including Shift (43,300 m²), fully let to Nestlé more than one year before its delivery. Like-for-like NRI increased by +14.4% due to very good leasing performance.

Convention & Exhibition

Recurring NOI increased by +1.2% compared to H1-2017 and by +3.9% compared to H1-2016, the last comparable period. The Recurring NOI in 2018 benefitted from the tri-annual Intermat show, partly offset by the closure for refurbishment of the Pullman Montparnasse hotel in Paris.

VALUE CREATION OF €16.74 PER SHARE

The Gross Market Value (GMV) of the Group's assets as at June 30, 2018, amounted to €63.7 Bn on a proportional basis, up +46.5% from December 31, 2017, mainly due to acquisition of Westfield. The Continental European portfolio grew by +2.0% to €44.4 Bn, or +0.6% on a like-for-like basis.

The Continental European Shopping Centre division GMV grew by +1.4% in total and by +0.7% on a like-for-like basis, driven by a positive rent effect, partly offset by a negative yield effect. The GMV of the Continental European Office division came to €4.5 Bn, up +7.0%, including a +2.2% increase on a like-for-like basis, mainly driven by a positive yield effect. The GMV of the Convention & Exhibition division decreased -1.7% on a like-for-like basis.

The average net initial yield of the overall retail portfolio stood at 4.2% (4.3% as at year-end 2017), driven by the inclusion of the US and UK portfolio.

The inclusion of the Westfield portfolio resulted in an increase of €19.4 Bn in the Group's proportional GMV, representing 30% of the total.

Going Concern NAV per share stood at €227.10 as at June 30, 2018, an increase of +€7.90 (+3.6%) compared to December 31, 2017. This increase was the sum of (i) the value creation of €16.74 per share, (ii) the impact of the -€10.80 dividend paid during H1-2018, and (iii) the +€1.96 mark-to-market of the fixed-rate debt and derivatives.

€12.5 BN PIPELINE

As at June 30, 2018, the Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) Expected Cost(7) of the development pipeline amounted to €12.5 Bn. The Group retains flexibility, with committed projects of only €2.8 Bn. The retail pipeline is split between greenfield/brownfield projects (52%), which are all in Europe, and extensions and renovations (48%) in both continents. Significant progress has been made on the two major Westfield projects in Europe, with the Compulsory Purchase Order obtained for the Croydon development and the building permit granted for Westfield Milan.

In March 2018, the extension of Westfield London opened six months ahead of schedule, taking the centre to over 240,000 m2 of GLA, making it the largest shopping centre in Europe. The extension was 92% let as at June 30, 2018.

INTEGRATION OF WESTFIELD

On June 7, 2018, UR completed the acquisition of Westfield Corporation to create Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. The new Senior Management Team has been appointed, the new corporate identity implemented and the organization and target model defined. In H2-2018, the Group will continue the detailed work on the combined operations, organisation, and capital structure of the Group. As at June 30, 2018, URW had already achieved run-rate cost synergies of almost €74 Mn compared to the €60Mn originally budgeted. The revenue synergies are expected to be realized in the next 3 to 5 years as planned.

ASSET ROTATION DISCIPLINE

Including transactions entered into after June 30, 2018, the Group has disposed or agreed to dispose of €1.2 Bn of Continental European assets at an aggregate NIY of 4.4%, representing a +6.2% premium to the last unaffected appraisal values. With these transactions, the Group is well underway to reach its previously announced target of €3.0 Bn of disposals in Continental Europe in the next several years, with a number of other disposal processes on-going. In addition, URW has disposed of Horton Plaza, one of its US Regional malls, at a price broadly in line with its underwriting.

AVERAGE COST OF DEBT AT 1.5% AND A 6.9 YEAR AVERAGE MATURITY

The financial structure of the Group is healthy with a Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio of 38.0% and an interest coverage ratio of 7.1x (6.7x in 2017 for UR on a stand-alone basis). The LTV, after taking into account the disposals completed since June 30, 2018, or for which binding agreements have been signed, would be 36.7%(8). The average cost of debt of the Group remained low at 1.5%, with an average debt maturity as at June 30, 2018, of 6.9 years, as a result of the inclusion of Westfield's debt.

€8.5 BN OF CAPITAL RAISED

To finance the cash component of the Westfield Transaction, the Group issued €2.0 Bn of Hybrid securities with a weighted average coupon of 2.4%, and €3.0 Bn of senior bonds with a weighted average maturity and coupon of 10 years and 1.3%, respectively.

Additional capital has been raised under URW's EMTN programme for a total amount of €540 Mn, as well as a €400 Mn "green" revolving credit facility and a USD 3.0 Bn revolving credit facility.

OUTLOOK

URW's Continental European business is trading in line with UR's assumptions for 2018, and the US and UK operations are trading in line with UR's underwriting of the Westfield transaction. Consequently, there currently is no change to the guidance for 2018 provided on January 31, 2018. Following the Group's annual 5-year business plan process, a medium term outlook will be provided at the time of the release of URW's 2018 Full-Year results.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULE

The next financial events on the Group's calendar will be:

October 25, 2018: 2018 3rd Quarter Results

February 13, 2019: 2018 Full-Year results, 2019 guidance and medium-term outlook (after market close)

March 29, 2019: Interim dividend

May 17, 2019: AGM

July 2019: Final dividend

Like-for-like NRI: Net Rental Income excluding acquisitions, divestments, transfers to and from pipeline (extensions, brownfields or redevelopment of an asset when operations are stopped to enable works), all other changes resulting in any change to square meters and currency exchange rate differences in the periods analysed. Tenant sales data include shopping centres accounted for using the equity method (Rosny 2, CentrO, Paunsdorf and Metropole Zlicin), but not Jumbo and Zlote Tarasy as they are not managed by Unibail-Rodamco. Tenant sales performance in Unibail-Rodamco's shopping centres (except The Netherlands) in operation, including extensions of existing assets, but excluding deliveries of new brownfield projects, newly acquired assets and assets under heavy refurbishment. For H1-2018 reporting period, shopping centres excluded due to delivery or ongoing works were Galerie Gaité, Les Boutiques du Palais, La Part-Dieu, Glòries, Wroclavia, CH Ursynow and Gropius Passagen. Primark sales are based on estimates. The UR's Flagship assets are: Les Quatre Temps, Aéroville, Parly 2, Vélizy 2, Carré Sénart, Rosny 2, Le Forum des Halles, Carrousel du Louvre, CNIT, Confluence, La Part-Dieu, Villeneuve 2, Euralille, Polygone Riviera, La Vaguada, Parquesur, Bonaire, Splau, La Maquinista, Glòries, Donau Zentrum, Shopping City Süd, Centrum Cerny Most, Centrum Chodov, Wroclavia, Galeria Mokotow, Zlote Tarasy, Arkadia, Aupark, Jumbo, Fisketorvet, Mall of Scandinavia, Täby Centrum, Stadshart Amstelveen, Leidsenhage, Ruhr Park, Gropius Passagen, CentrO and Pasing Arcaden. Based on latest national indices available (year-on-year evolution) as at June 2018: France: Institut Français du Libre Service (IFLS)-excluding food; Spain: Instituto Nacional de Estadistica; Central Europe: Cesky statisticky urad (Czech Republic), Polska Rada Centrow Handlowych (Poland) (as at May 2018), Eurostat (Slovakia); Austria: Eurostat; the Nordics: HUI Research (Sweden), Danmarks Statistik (Denmark); Germany: Destatis-Genesis, excluding online only operators and fuel sales (Federal Statistical Office). Including online only sales for France, Spain, Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia and excluding online only sales for Germany, the Nordics and Poland. Calculated on the basis of sales psf for specialty tenants, being stores with <10K sq. ft (ca. 929m2). For centres in operation and excluding new brownfield deliveries, acquired assets and assets under heavy refurbishment (in line with the UR methodology). Comparable NOI is based on Net Operating Income before management fees, termination/settlement income and straight-line adjustments, and excluding one-offs. For comparability, recent project deliveries or centres undergoing significant development works are excluded. . URW Expected Cost equals 100% Expected Cost multiplied by URW percentage of ownership of the project, plus specific own costs, if any. The Orebro hotel, the Capital 8 office building, four Spanish non-core retail assets (El Faro, Bahia Sur, Los Arcos and Vallsur) and Horton Plaza.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations. With a portfolio valued at €63.7 Bn as at June 30, 2018, of which 86% in retail, 8% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 1% in services. The Group owns and operates 102 shopping centres, of which 56 are flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Its centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year. Present on 2 continents and in 13 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events, and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.

With the support of its 3,700 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects. The Group has the largest development pipeline in the industry, worth €12.5 Bn.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an A rating from Standard & Poor's and from an A2 rating from Moody's.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com

2018 Half-Year Results URW (http://hugin.info/136618/R/2213164/863141.pdf)



