STENTYS (FR0010949404 STNT), a French group specialized in medical technologies for interventional cardiology commercializing the Xposition S self-apposing coronary stent today announced the launch of commercial activities in Mexico through a partnership with Levbeth Medical, a company specialized in the distribution of medical equipment for endovascular procedures.

Earlier this month, Dr Neisser Morales and Dr Mizraym Rojas placed the first Xposition S Sirolimus Eluting Self-Apposing stent in Mexico at the ISSSTE LOPEZ MATEOS hospital in Mexico City, with support from Dr Omar Santaera, Sanatorium Las Lomas in Buenos Aires (Argentina) and from Levbeth Medical. This procedure initiates the launch of the self-apposing technology on the Mexican coronary stent market, estimated at approximately $47m* annually. This latest step in the global expansion strategy of STENTYS is a significant addition to its commercial presence on the Latin American coronary stent market, which is estimated to be worth over $200 million*.

STENTYS intends to extend the commercialization of the Xposition S stents range to other countries, leveraging the distribution network of the recently acquired MINVASYS company.

Christophe Lottin, Chief Executive Officer of STENTYS, comments: "The marketing of STENTYS Xposition S on the growing market of Mexico further stimulates our commercial activity in this region of the world where MINVASYS is also present. We look forward to developing our partnership with Levbeth Medical and this first case demonstrates both their involvement and know-how."

About STENTYS

The STENTYS group develops and markets minimally-invasive cardiovascular solutions for the needs of interventional cardiology. Its extensive range of innovative products, including drug-eluting stents, coronary and drug-eluting balloons as well as cardiovascular accessories, is marketed in over 60 countries. Thanks to its flagship product, Xposition S, the self-apposing stent that adapts to vessels with variable diameters and enables the treatment of complex arterial disorders, and to its portfolio of balloons and accessories, STENTYS covers all coronary indications.

Additional information is available atwww.stentys.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company that are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future which may not be accurate. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the development and commercialization of the Company's products, market acceptance of the Company's products, its ability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to its business area and markets, its ability to enforce and protect its patents and proprietary rights, uncertainties related to the U.S. FDA approval process, slower than expected rates of patient recruitment for clinical trials, the outcome of clinical trials, and other factors, including those described in the Section 4 "Risk Factors" of the Company's 2016 Registration Document (document de référence) filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on November 29, 2017 under number D.17-1084.

STENTYS is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0010949404 Ticker: STNT

