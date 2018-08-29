BTS GROUP AB (publ), a world leading strategy implementation firm, has won 16 coveted Brandon Hall Group awards together with its clients. These represent some of BTS' best work delivering customized strategy alignment and execution experiences, leadership development programs, and sales training for clients in a variety of industries across the globe such as Bayer, EY, Fidelity, Mondelez and Rio Tinto.

"We're thrilled to have won so many Brandon Hall Group Awards this year in partnership with our clients for our innovative approach to strategy execution and leadership development. With these prestigious awards and others that will be announced in coming weeks, we are on track to compete with Michael Phelps' Olympic gold medal count!" said Rommin Adl, Executive Vice President of Marketing at BTS. "These awards reaffirm our core belief that leadership is contextual and that customized business simulations and experiential learning are critical in aligning leaders to strategy and developing the capabilities needed to do the best work of their lives."

The awards include 9 gold, 3 silver, and 4 bronze medals encompassing categories such as Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy, Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program, Best Program for Sales Training and Performance, Best Use of Blended Learning, and more.

"Excellence Award winners personify innovation that drives business results. Our winners embrace the future and embrace change and the challenges that go with it," said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program. "It is amazing in reviewing these entries how organizations both large and small work across functions to make human capital management a valuable asset that enables business success."

The award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measureable benefits. The full list of winners are found on the Brandon Hall Group website.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global strategy execution firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. For 30 years, we've been designing fun, powerful experiences that have a lasting impact on people and their careers. It's strategy made personal.

BTS is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is a HCM research and advisory services firm empowering excellence in organizations around the world through research and tools for over 20 years. Areas of expertise include Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management.

