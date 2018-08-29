The "Europe Tractor Trailer Market By Type (Tractor and Trailer), By Country (Germany, France, Poland, Spain, Turkey, Portugal, Lithuania, Bulgaria, and Rest of Europe), Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
European tractor trailer market stood at over $38 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% by 2023.
Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to the region's efficient road infrastructure, rising trade among EU countries and increasing demand from e-commerce and logistics sector. A large demand for tractors and trailers majorly emanates from Germany.
Europe Tractor Trailer Market 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of tractor trailer market in Europe:
- Tractor Trailer Market Size, Share Forecast
- Segmental Analysis By Type (Tractor and Trailer), By Country (Germany, France, Poland, Spain, Turkey, Portugal, Lithuania, Bulgaria, and Rest of Europe)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities
Operations of leading manufacturers such as
- AB Volvo
- Volkswagen
- Daimler AG
- Scania AB
- MAN Truck Bus
- Iveco
- Isuzu Motors Limited
- Schmitz Cargobull AG
- Vehicle Works Bernard Krone Gmbh Co. KG
- Humbaur GmbH
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Europe Tractor Trailer Market Outlook
5. Europe Tractor Market Outlook
6. Europe Trailer Market Outlook
7. Europe Tractor Trailer Market Regional Analysis
8. Market Dynamics
9. Market Trends and Developments
10. SWOT Analysis
11. Competitive Landscape
12. Strategic Recommendations
