The "Europe Tractor Trailer Market By Type (Tractor and Trailer), By Country (Germany, France, Poland, Spain, Turkey, Portugal, Lithuania, Bulgaria, and Rest of Europe), Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

European tractor trailer market stood at over $38 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% by 2023.

Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to the region's efficient road infrastructure, rising trade among EU countries and increasing demand from e-commerce and logistics sector. A large demand for tractors and trailers majorly emanates from Germany.

Europe Tractor Trailer Market 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of tractor trailer market in Europe:

Tractor Trailer Market Size, Share Forecast

Segmental Analysis By Type (Tractor and Trailer), By Country (Germany, France, Poland, Spain, Turkey, Portugal, Lithuania, Bulgaria, and Rest of Europe)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities



Operations of leading manufacturers such as

AB Volvo

Volkswagen

Daimler AG

Scania AB

MAN Truck Bus

Iveco

Isuzu Motors Limited

Schmitz Cargobull AG

Vehicle Works Bernard Krone Gmbh Co. KG

Humbaur GmbH

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Europe Tractor Trailer Market Outlook

5. Europe Tractor Market Outlook

6. Europe Trailer Market Outlook

7. Europe Tractor Trailer Market Regional Analysis

8. Market Dynamics

9. Market Trends and Developments

10. SWOT Analysis

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f8p8tr/europe_tractor?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005636/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Tractors