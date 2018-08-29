Technavio market research analysts forecast the global pumps market to grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

The development of 3D-printed impellers is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global pumps market 2018-2022. The vendors are striving to increase their competence in the region by adopting modern technologies in pumping solutions. The vendors have been able to improve their product offerings owing to the technological developments in the centrifugal pumps market.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global pumps market is the increasing number of initiatives to develop energy-efficient equipment:

Global pumps market: Increasing number of initiatives to develop energy-efficient equipment

The requirement of energy-efficient equipment in different processes has been increasing because the end-user industries are increasing their production volume to cater to the growing demand for their products and services. Approximately 9% of the cost of production is spent on electricity in most industries.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on engineering tools, "The regulatory authorities have been encouraging the adoption of energy-efficient equipment due to the increasing consumption of electricity by energy-intensive industries. The governments of many countries are concentrating on increasing the energy efficiency of electric motor technologies through applied research and science."

Global pumps market: Segmentation analysis

The global pumps market research report provides market segmentation by product (centrifugal pumps, specialty pumps, and positive displacement pumps), by end-user (oil and gas, water and wastewater, chemical, building, and power), and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major products, the centrifugal pumps segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 54% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 36% share. It was followed by APAC and the Americas respectively. The EMEA region is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

