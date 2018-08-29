Technavio analysts forecast the global motorcycle advanced rider assistance system market to grow at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

The shift from traditional CC to electronic CC is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global motorcycle advanced rider assistance system (ARAS) market 2018-2022. Globally, the preference of customers to use motorcycles for touring purposes is increasing. The demand for CC is increasing as the use of CC lets riders free themselves from wrist cramp that occurs while riding for long distance and while adhering to the stipulated speed limits. Electronic CC helps to provide solutions to these problems by boosting the efficiency in terms of performance and features over traditional cruise control. The presence of backend unit in electronic CC ensures the monitoring of engine revolutions per minute and speed signals to automatically adjust according to terrain, contrary to traditional cruise control.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global motorcycle advanced rider assistance system market is the increasing demand for integration of safety systems in motorcycles:

Global motorcycle advanced rider assistance system market: Increasing demand for integration of safety systems in motorcycles

The flexibility of any device is vital for its adoption in more segments and for its sustainability in the long run. For example, integration of motorcycle CC with electronic fuel injection and ride-by-wire technology allowed its adoption as standard fitment and increased the riding pleasure in long-distance traveling. It prevents motorcycles from skidding even when the rider applies sudden brakes and also reduces the stopping distance of the motorcycle. TCS is used as a safety device to prevent motorcycles from skidding during acceleration and providing stability during leaning.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive electronics, "Integration of these systems with other safety functions will be the driving force for ARAS adoption in more segments of motorcycles. For example, by integrating pressure sensors in addition to the speed sensors, ABS provide rear wheel lift up mitigation. This solves the problem of rear wheel lifting during emergency brakes, experienced by many motorcycles due to significant wheel-load changes. Similarly, by integrating with an acceleration sensor, ABS provides the benefit of mitigation backward sliding on sloping roads."

Global motorcycle advanced rider assistance system market: Segmentation analysis

The global motorcycle advanced rider assistance system market research report provides market segmentation by product (ABS, CC, and TCS), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The ABS segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 63% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 47%. However, by 2022, APAC is expected to dominate the market with a growth of nearly 19%.

