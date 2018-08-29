Icelandic culture takes over NYC for a weekend of food, music, film and more free events.

Taste of Iceland, the Icelandic culture festival put on in cities throughout North America by Iceland Naturally, today announced it will return to New York City from Thursday, September 27 Sunday, September 30. Over the course of the four-day festival, New Yorkers will have the opportunity to:

Taste of Iceland, the Icelandic culture festival put on in cities throughout North America, will return to New York City from Thursday, September 27 Sunday, September 30.

Enjoy authentic Icelandic cuisine at Norman

Learn how to craft quintessential Icelandic cocktails at Meadowsweet

Experience live Icelandic music at the free Reykjavik Calling concert at the Knitting Factory

Attend an Icelandic short-film screening at Film Noir Cinema

Partake in a lecture focused on Iceland's thriving design and architectural scene at A/D/O

Whether you're a foodie, an imbiber, a music maven, an art and design enthusiast or a film buff, Taste of Iceland in New York offers something for everyone.

For the Foodie: Taste of Iceland Pop-up Menu at Norman (Thursday 9/27-Sunday 9/30)

Chef Georg Arnar Halldórsson, one of Iceland's most prestigious culinary experts, brings an Icelandic culinary adventure to NYC along with his own culinary emphasis on New Nordic cuisine through the Taste of Iceland pop-up menu at Norman. Chef Georg invites New Yorkers to prepare plates and palates for an unforgettable experience featuring a four-course prix fixe menu in collaboration with the restaurant's Executive Chef Stephan Ilnyckyj. Norman is also offering 4 signature cocktails created by Teitur Ridderman Schiöth, one of Iceland's premier mixologists and winner of the National Brennivín Cocktail Competition in 2016. The exclusive cocktail menu features Iceland's favorite vodka, Reyka Vodka, and Brennivín, the quintessential Icelandic spirit. The Taste of Iceland pop-up menu is available exclusively over the four-day festival. Guests interested in making a reservation can do so online via OpenTable. Norman, 29 Norman Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222

For the Imbiber: Taste of Iceland Cocktail Class at Meadowsweet (Friday 9/28 from 4-6pm)

Savoring the flavors of Iceland goes beyond the plate, with the Taste of Iceland Cocktail Class held in partnership with Meadowsweet. Imbibers are invited to shake, stir, and sip Icelandic cocktails through a demonstration and hands-on tutorial led by Teitur Ridderman Schiöth, one of Iceland's premier mixologists and winner of the National Brennivín Cocktail Competition in 2016, and Reyka Vodka Ambassador Trevor Schneider. Held at Meadowsweet from 4-5pm, the cocktail class will be followed by a meet-and-greet from 5-6pm on Friday, September 28th. Interested attendees are encouraged to RSVP on Facebook here, but RSVP does not guarantee entry; free admission is granted on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees must be 21 and over. Meadowsweet, 149 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY, 11211.

For the Music Maven: Reykjavik Calling at Knitting Factory Brooklyn (Saturday 9/29; doors 7pm, show 8pm)

In partnership with Icelandic Music Export and Iceland Airwaves, the Icelandic-American concert known as Reykjavik Calling in collaboration with WFUV will feature Icelandic artists Vök, winners of Iceland's prestigious Músíktilraunir battle of the bands contest known for their electronic dream-pop, and Berndsen, boasting a retro-futurist analogue-feeling sound influenced by Michael Jackson and Chromeo. Reykjavik Calling will also feature a NYC-based band (to be announced). Interested attendees are encouraged to RSVP on Facebook here, but RSVP does not guarantee entry; free admission is granted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests must be over 18 to attend. Doors open at 7pm. Knitting Factory, 361 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211

For the Design Enthusiast: Iceland's Thriving Design and Architectural Scene at A/D/O (Saturday 9/29 2pm)

In partnership with A/D/O and in celebration of the 10th anniversary of Iceland's most important annual design festival, DesignMarch, which covers all fields of design including architecture, graphic design, fashion, furniture and product design, Taste of Iceland invites you to immerse yourself in Iceland's thriving design and architectural scene with a design talk hosted by Halla Helgadóttir, Managing Director of the Iceland Design Centre. Interested attendees are encouraged to RSVP on Facebook here, but RSVP does not guarantee entry; free admission is granted on a first-come, first-served basis. A/D/O, 29 Norman Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222

For the Film Buff: Shortfish, Iceland's Premier Short Film Festival at Film Noir Cinema(9/27 6pm, 9/28 6pm, 9/29 4pm, 9/30 4pm)

The Icelandic film industry's premier festival is screening its short film program at Film Noir Cinema. The short film division of the Stockfish festival, aptly dubbed Shortfish, focuses on highlighting up-and-coming Icelandic filmmakers. The four Shortfish screenings will each feature six short films and run for approximately 90 minutes. Admission is free on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested attendees are encouraged to RSVP on Facebook here, but RSVP does not guarantee entry; free admission is granted on a first-come, first-served basis. There are no age restrictions, but the films are not recommended for children. Film Noir Cinema, 122 Meserole Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222

Stay up-to-date on Taste of Iceland events happening in New York by following @IcelandNatural and using TasteofIceland on Twitter and Instagram and 'Liking' Iceland Naturally on Facebook. Visit www.icelandnaturally.com to learn more about Taste of Iceland in New York. To follow along with Taste of Iceland news and updates, tune into Taste of Iceland's official radio partner WFUV.

ABOUT TASTE OF ICELAND

The acclaimed, multi-day festival showcases the best of Iceland, offering attendees an experiential glimpse into Iceland's rich culture. The events highlight the Nordic nation's cuisine, cocktails, music, design and film across a number of North American cities. Taste of Iceland in New York is presented by Iceland Naturally in cooperation with Iceland's top companies and organizations.

ABOUT ICELAND NATURALLY

Iceland Naturally is a cooperative marketing organization comprised of top Iceland brands, that promotes the tourism, services, products and culture of Iceland to the North American audience. We represent the true essence of Iceland, its creativity and spectacular natural wonders. Through a series of robust online channels, Iceland Naturally bridges the gap between North America and Iceland in engaging and meaningful ways. Our online presence showcase the best of what Iceland has to offer, and encourages North Americans to experience the country for themselves. The group is comprised of Iceland's top companies and organizations: Blue Lagoon, City of Reykjavik, Government of Iceland, Icelandair, Icelandic Glacial, Icelandic Group, Icelandic Provisions, Keflavik International Airport (KEF), Landsvirkjun, Ölgerðin Egill Skallagrímsson, Promote Iceland, and Reyka Vodka. Follow Iceland Naturally on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

