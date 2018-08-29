Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2018) - Gunpowder Capital Corp., (CSE: GPC) (CSE: GPC.PR.A) (OTCQB: GNPWF) (FSE: YS6N) (the "Corporation") released today a summary of its financial results for the Three & Six months ended June 30th, 2018. Key highlights include:

Total Revenue increased to $341,458 CDN in Q2 2018 from $255,184 CDN in Q2 2017, representing an increase of 34%.



Total Revenue for the Six months ended June 30, 2018 increased to $643,794 CDN from $349,375 CDN for the Six months ended June 30, 2017, representing an increase of 84%.



Total Assets increased to $ 8,306,028 CDN in Q2 2018 from $ 8,071,818 CDN in Q1 2018, representing a slight increase of 3%.



Net loss was -$ 133,808 CDN in Q2 2018 vs. a net loss of -$ 221,510 CDN in Q2 2017, representing a decrease of 40%.



Fully Diluted EPS improved to $0.00 for Q2 2018 vs. (-$0.01) for Q2 2017.

The Corporation's Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the Three & Six months ended June 30th, 2018 have been posted on the Corporation's SEDAR profile page which can be viewed by visiting www.sedar.com and on the Corporation's website, which can be viewed by visiting www.gunpowdercapitalcorp.com.

About Gunpowder Capital Corp.

Gunpowder Capital Corp., is a merchant bank and advisory services firm based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Gunpowder invests in both publicly traded and private businesses that have successful management teams and attractive economic models. Gunpowder partners with these businesses to support their growth initiatives with its proven methodology of appropriate financing and structured exits. Gunpowder offers debt financing, including mezzanine and bridge loans, equity financing and advisory services. Gunpowder is also building a portfolio of companies in which it takes a long term position and view. For more information please visit www.gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

