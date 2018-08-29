Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2018) - GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (the "Company" or "GMV") today announced that it has filed on SEDAR a Canadian National Instrument 43-101-compliant technical report for an updated independent resource estimate at the Company's Mexican Hat gold project, entitled "2018 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate on the Mexican Hat Project, Cochise County, Arizona, USA."

The Report was prepared by Tetra Tech Canada Inc., DRW Geological Consultants Ltd., and Laurion Consulting Ltd. and follows the announcement of the updated resource estimate for the Mexican Hat in a news release dated July 17, 2018. The technical report contains an updated Canadian National Instrument 43-101-compliant independent resource estimate for mineralization at the Mexican Hat which supersedes a previous report completed in 2015. It also contains a description of the project history, geology, mineralization, sampling procedures and laboratory Quality Assurance/Quality Control procedures.

There are no material differences between the technical report and the July 17, 2018 news release. The Qualified Persons for the technical report's updated Mexican Hat resource estimate are Mr. James Barr, P.Geol., Dr. D.R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geo., P.Eng., and Mr. John Fox, P.Eng.

The complete NI43-101-compliant technical report is available at www.sedar.com and on the company's website at www.gmvminerals.com.

About GMV Minerals Inc.

GMV Minerals Inc. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing precious metal assets in Arizona. GMV, through its 100% owned subsidiary, has a 100% interest in a Mining Property Lease commonly referred to as the Mexican Hat project, located in Cochise County, Arizona, USA. The project was initially explored by Placer Dome (USA) in the late 1980's to early 1990's. GMV is focused on developing the asset and realizing the full mineral potential of the property through near term gold production. The Company recently updated its Inferred Mineral Resource to 32,876,000 tonnes grading 0.616 gpt gold at a 0.2 gpt cut-off, containing 651,000 ounces of gold.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

___________________________________

Ian Klassen, President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

GMV Minerals Inc.

Ian Klassen

Tel: (604) 899-0106

Email: info@gmvminerals.com

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management of the Company regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements except as may be required by law.