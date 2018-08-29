Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2018) - Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited (TSXV: NTRL) ("Sweet Natural Trading", or the "Company") announces that is has released its financial and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2018, and June 30, 2017. Highlights of the results include:





2018

2017 Revenue $ 1,697,585 $ 1,652,101 Gross Profit $ 288,408 $ 341,132 Net Loss $ (818,460) $ (929,269) EBITDA $ (625,625) $ (671,545) Adjusted EBITDA* $ (483,212) $ (594,705) Loss per share $ (0.01) $ (0.03) * EBITDA adjusted for share-based payments, restructuring and research and development costs.

The supply shortage in the global market for the natural sweetener xylitol continued into the second quarter of the year, however, the Company's strong ties with its suppliers allowed for some recovery towards the end of the quarter. For years, Sweet Natural Trading has been an industry leader in providing the highest quality xylitol to the North American retail market and aspire to continue to be the industry leader. Sales and margins in Q2 improved over Q1 as we executed a plan to mitigate the situation for the remainder of the year and into 2019.

With the brand transformation and restructuring of the business almost complete, the Company has focused its efforts on meeting with retailers and customers to now focus on sales growth - from adding new accounts, expanding geographic distribution with existing accounts and product extension, to leveraging the retail shelves that we currently penetrate. As press released in April, we were successful in new distribution orders with KeHE, on behalf of Publix, to add the newly branded and packaged Birch Xylitol Sweetener to Publix's approximate 1,100 stores in the United States. And we continue to use this positive momentum to target sales growth with our newly branded portfolio of natural sweeteners.

The full text of the Company's interim consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") can be found at: www.sedar.com.

Additional Financing

The Company is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of a maximum of 10,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Offered Shares") at a price of $0.05 per Offered Shares for total gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Offering").

The funds raised pursuant to the Offering will be used by the Company for general working capital purposes, including purchasing inventory to satisfy new sales accounts and to pursue the Company's strategic plan.

About Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited

Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited is a leading natural sweetener company that promotes healthier eating by selling food products that reduce refined, added sugar consumption. With obesity and diabetes reaching unprecedented levels, the Company is focused on making a positive impact in reducing these lifestyle diseases. Sweet Natural Trading Co. products are sold in over 5,000 stores including major retail customers such as Loblaws, Walmart, Whole Foods, Costco, Publix, Sprouts and distributors including UNFI and KeHE.

