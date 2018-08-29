Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo to Present at Dougherty & Company Institutional Investment Conference

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2018 / Crexendo, Inc. (OTCQX: CXDO), a next-generation CLEC and an award-winning leader and provider of unified communications cloud telecom services, broadband internet services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today announced that Doug Gaylor, President and COO, and Ron Vincent, CFO, are scheduled to attend and present at the 3rd annual Dougherty & Company Institutional Investor Conference being held September 6, 2018 at the Millennium Hotel in Minneapolis, MN.

Mr. Gaylor will be presenting that day in either Studio A or B on the Hotel's 14th Floor. Mr. Gaylor and Mr. Vincent will also host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day as well.

A copy of the presentation will be available at http://www.crexendo.com/investor pre-market September 6, 2018.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

