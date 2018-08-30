SINGAPORE, Aug 30, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Colt Technology Services today has announced the launch of its On Demand offering in Singapore, as well as the expansion of its SD WAN service across the Asia Pacific region.The two new solutions expand on Colt's earlier roll-out of a 100Gbps metro network in the country in 2017, as part of its commitment to the government's Smart Nation initiative.Both solutions leverage the advanced capabilities of the Colt IQ Network, which connects to more than 850 data centres and over 27,000 on net buildings globally. The Colt IQ Network also encompasses 51 metro area networks and 207 cities worldwide. In Singapore, Colt's owned and operated network provides Singaporean firms with a fully-managed, end-to-end connected network, and a standard of customer service, which is unmatched in the local market.With its SD WAN expansion, Colt's customers can now benefit from features such as application based traffic steering, real-time service changes via an interactive customer portal and virtual routing, as well as firewall services enabled via Network Function Virtualisation (NFV).Solutions are delivered via universal CPEs, which are now also available on a self-install basis for faster customer delivery. Colt provides a range of network access options including delivery over Colt's owned fibre network, third party internet and 3G/4G radio access at remote sites, with customers also being able to prioritise traffic using advanced routing techniques.As enterprises continue to demand greater agility, higher performance and network expense optimisation, the demand for managed SD WAN solutions has also accelerated. Analyst Firm Gartner forecasts that global enterprise spending on SD WAN products will grow at a 30.2% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) through 2022, to become a USD $1.8 billion market.[1]Meanwhile, Colt's On Demand proposition allows businesses to take full control of their networks, allowing them to scale their bandwidth up and down in near real-time, bypassing legacy service delivery processes and lead times.Through the use of the On Demand portal, organisations are able to move at the pace of change required by businesses by taking control of an agile, living network, creating new global business models to manage their revenue opportunities in today's digitally transformed, cloud-enabled world.Colt's SD WAN and On Demand services are powered by the Colt IQ Network, ensuring that globally Colt is able to provide cost efficient and reliable business continuity, bandwidth growth management, as well as enhancing the end-user experience in the cloud."These two solutions are bringing Colt's advanced SDN and NFV capabilities to Singapore, which is leading the world in integrating technology in ways that benefit the everyday lives of its citizens. It's for this reason that Colt wants to support these efforts in Singapore with the best in digital infrastructure available today," explains Peter Coppens, Vice President Product Portfolio, Colt Technology Services."Through Colt's SD WAN and On Demand services, Singapore enterprises can now take full control over their agile, high bandwidth network in the way that best suits their business needs. It's such technology that truly allows organisations to undertake the digital transformations required to thrive in the business environment of today."[1] Gartner, Market Guide for Managed SD-WAN Services, 31 May 2018About ColtColt aims to be the leader in enabling customers' digital transformation through agile and on-demand, high bandwidth solutions. The Colt IQ Network connects 850+ data centres across Europe, Asia and North America's largest business hubs, with over 27,000 on net buildings and growing.Colt has built its reputation on putting customers first. Customers include data intensive organisations spanning over 207 cities in nearly 30 countries. Colt is a recognised innovator and pioneer in Software Defined Networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV). Privately owned, Colt is one of the most financially sound companies in its industry and able to provide the best customer experience at a competitive price. For more information, please visit www.colt.net.Press Contact:Nola Pocock - Director - Global Communications, PR & AR+447917714377 nola.pocock@colt.netSource: ColtCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.