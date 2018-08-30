BerGenBio to Present at the 20th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City September 4-6, 2018

BERGEN, Norway, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BerGenBio ASA (OSE:BGBIO), announces that Richard Godfrey, CEO of BerGenBio, is scheduled to present an overview of the Company's business and ongoing phase II clinical development programme with its first-in-class selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, on September 5th 2018 at 9:35 AM (Eastern Time).

The presentation will be webcast live. To access presentation slides and webcast, please visit www.bergenbio.com/investors/presentations/. The webcast replay will remain available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About BerGenBio ASA

BerGenBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative drugs targeting AXL as a potential cornerstone of therapy for advanced and aggressive cancers.

The company's proprietary lead candidate, bemcentinib, is a potentially first-in-class selective AXL inhibitor in a broad phase II clinical development programme. Ongoing clinical trials are investigating bemcentinib in multiple solid and haematological tumours, in combination with current and emerging therapies (including immunotherapies, targeted therapies and chemotherapy), and as a single agent.

In parallel, BerGenBio is developing companion diagnostics test to identify patient populations most likely to benefit from bemcentinib; this is expected to facilitate more efficient registration trials and support a precision medicine-based commercialisation strategy.

BerGenBio is based in Bergen, Norway with a subsidiary in Oxford, UK. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: BGBIO). www.bergenbio.com

About AXL

AXL kinase is cell membrane receptor and an essential mediator of the biological mechanisms that drive aggressive and life-threatening diseases. In cancer, AXL drives tumour survival, treatment resistance and spread, as well as suppressing the body's immune response to tumours. AXL expression has been established as a negative prognostic factor in many cancers. AXL inhibitors, therefore, have potential value at the centre of cancer combination therapy, addressing significant unmet medical needs and multiple high-value market opportunities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which as such are not historical facts, but are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. These assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this announcement by such forward-looking statements.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contacts

Richard Godfrey

CEO, BerGenBio ASA

+47-917-86-304



Rune Skeie

CFO, BerGenBio ASA

rune.skeie@bergenbio.com

+47-917-86-513

Media Relations in Norway

Jan Petter Stiff, Crux Advisers

stiff@crux.no

+47-995-13-891

International Media Relations

David Dible

Mark Swallow

Marine Perrier

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

bergenbio@citigatedewerogerson.com

+44-207-638-9571

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/bergenbio-asa/r/bergenbio-to-present-at-the-20th-annual-global-investment-conference-in-new-york-city-september-4-6-,c2604131