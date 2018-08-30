sprite-preloader
OL GROUPE: TRANSFER OF MARIANO DIAZ TO REAL MADRID


Lyon, 29 August 2018


Olympique Lyonnais has reached an agreement with Real Madrid to transfer its striker Mariano Diaz for €33 million, including €3 million of incentives tied to Real Madrid's European qualifications. Thirty-five percent of OL Groupe's capital gain will be deducted from the transfer price, in accordance with the terms agreed last year with Real Madrid. The acquisition cost for Olympique Lyonnais was €8 million.

In addition, Olympique Lyonnais will receive 15% of the capital gain on any future transfer of Mariano Diaz.

Olympique Lyonnais reiterates that last year's transfer agreement with Real Madrid did not include a repurchase clause in favour of the Spanish club, but rather matching rights giving it priority in the event of a transfer to another club.

Olympique Lyonnais would like to thank Mariano Diaz for his dedication and high-quality play all through the 2017-18 season and is proud that his performance as an OL player has enabled him to join the European champion club.


OL Groupe
Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65
Email:
dirfin@olympiquelyonnais.com
www.olweb.fr
Euronext Paris - Segment C
Indices: CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All-Tradable, CAC AllShares, CAC Consumer Services, CAC Travel & Leisure, CAC Travel & Leisure
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54775-olg-290818-transfert-mariano-diaz-gb.pdf

