OL GROUPE: TRANSFER OF MARIANO DIAZ TO REAL MADRID



Lyon, 29 August 2018



Olympique Lyonnais has reached an agreement with Real Madrid to transfer its striker Mariano Diaz for €33 million, including €3 million of incentives tied to Real Madrid's European qualifications. Thirty-five percent of OL Groupe's capital gain will be deducted from the transfer price, in accordance with the terms agreed last year with Real Madrid. The acquisition cost for Olympique Lyonnais was €8 million.

In addition, Olympique Lyonnais will receive 15% of the capital gain on any future transfer of Mariano Diaz.

Olympique Lyonnais reiterates that last year's transfer agreement with Real Madrid did not include a repurchase clause in favour of the Spanish club, but rather matching rights giving it priority in the event of a transfer to another club.

Olympique Lyonnais would like to thank Mariano Diaz for his dedication and high-quality play all through the 2017-18 season and is proud that his performance as an OL player has enabled him to join the European champion club.





