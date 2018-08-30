The "Europe Animal Feed Additive Market By Type (Amino Acids, Vitamins, Minerals, Enzymes Others), By Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Aquaculture Others), By Country, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe animal feed additive market is projected to reach 2.68 billion by 2023, on the back of growing demand for animal food such as milk, eggs, fish and meat.

Moreover, increasing preference for processed food, high urbanization and growing demand from consumers for protein rich diets resulting in huge consumption of poultry and pork are expected to boost demand for animal feed additives in the region.

Demand for animal feed additives is also anticipated to be driven by additives' ability of improving feed utilization and preventing disease.

Europe Animal Feed Additive Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of animal feed additive market in Europe:

Animal Feed Additive Size, Share Forecast

Segmental Analysis By Type (Amino Acids, Vitamins, Minerals, Enzymes Others), By Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Aquaculture Others), By Country

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities



Some of the major players operating in Europe animal feed additive market are

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Evonik Industries AG

DuPont Deutschland Holding GmbH Co. KG

Adisseo France S.A.S

BASF SE

Cargill Europe BVBA

Lonza AG

ADM Europe BV

Novozymes A/S

Chr. Hansen A/S



Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer

5. Europe Animal Feed Additive Market Outlook

6. Market Attractiveness Index (By Type By Livestock)

7. Europe Animal Feed Additive Market Country-Wise Analysis

8. Market Dynamics

9. Market Trends Developments

10. Value Chain Analysis

11. Policy Regulatory Landscape

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pg8cgp/europe_animal?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005426/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Animal Feedstuffs